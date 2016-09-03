The Fairy Tale Home With An Enchanting Interior

This home's steep thatched roof and traditional windows (which are full of character) might convince you that a fairy tale lies beyond its white picket fence. If that's so it is a modern fairy tale of interior design. The clean and warm look uses soft woods and romantic candle light that will inspire sighs from many. This lovely interior design comes from home stagers Immofoto. Come take a look in this splendid home and get some inspiration for your own fairy tale decor.
This house would feel at home in an enchanted forest. The windows have adorable white cross-panes and the largest has light blue decorative shutters. The fences of piled rocks and the short but wild shrubs both add a home-made feeling to this little country house. Have we mentioned that lovely thatched roof that's extra thick and deep brown? Every element of this exterior looks painstakingly constructed with attention to detail.
As soon as you walk in the door you notice that this home is simple but striking. The deep green door gives way to an all-white interior, from floor to ceiling, and some furniture in between. Despite the minimal decor a sea-theme was already been hinted at by the darkly framed boat portraits on the walls. Neither has this interior neglected warmth, as some minimalist designs do. Instead, the designers have added some small potted plants in a warm wooden holder, infusing the entrance with a sense of light and growth.
The main balance in this home is between the bright white and the warm and rustic wood. The wood has been placed carefully throughout the open concept space. The wood is on the tops of the tables, and the feet of the furniture, the lighting fixtures and the occasional wall art. But it's never overpowering, keeping the cottage feeling modern instead of traditional. A soft ivory blue works as the accent colour to keep the space from feeling plain.
There's two main sources of lighting all throughout this home, there's a scattering of modern pot lights and several beautiful candles that add romance and softness to the space. There's also some very versatile furniture in the living room. Just as we saw in the entry way, this table folds and carries functional wooden trays that make cleaning up simple.
With the elegant tall ceilings in this second-floor study, several of the main floor elements have been made taller to match. There's floor candle sticks and a tall recliner with gorgeous wooden feet. The pot lights have been replaced with a tall but simple lamp. The desk is an interesting element. It's crossed legs are unusual, and its lightly washed wood is paired with some bright handles. You can find many unique furniture pieces, to match your study's style, in our gallery.
The soft head board and frilly bedspread combine to create a very elegant bed. The colours are muted but some visual interest is added by the patched texture. The light fixture on the ceiling is graceful and, along with the window, add more than enough light for this white bedroom. While there's less wood in this room some simple dried cattails have been added to provide a natural feeling and some texture. There's also a princely ottoman in the corner and some small but bright plants on the window sill.
The designers have subtly shifted the tones of the house's colours for the bathroom. The brown wood has turned into a creamy tile that feels just as warm, while the ivory blue has been replaced by a more vibrant blue befitting of a bathroom. Everything in this bathroom has been kept as elegant as the rest of the house. The long towel rack on the wall is kept white to blend in with the wall and keep the bathroom feeling spacious. On the other hand, the towel rack next to the toilet is silver to compliment the sink fixtures. It also serves to provide the feeling of privacy to the toilet, which otherwise might feel too open in such a large bathroom.
