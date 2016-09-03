The Fairy Tale Home With An Enchanting Interior

The designers have subtly shifted the tones of the house's colours for the bathroom. The brown wood has turned into a creamy tile that feels just as warm, while the ivory blue has been replaced by a more vibrant blue befitting of a bathroom. Everything in this bathroom has been kept as elegant as the rest of the house. The long towel rack on the wall is kept white to blend in with the wall and keep the bathroom feeling spacious. On the other hand, the towel rack next to the toilet is silver to compliment the sink fixtures. It also serves to provide the feeling of privacy to the toilet, which otherwise might feel too open in such a large bathroom.

We have another elegant country home for you to enjoy here!