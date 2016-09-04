Before and After: From Empty Shell To Elegant Apartment

We are in the warm and vibrant Brazilian state of Bahia today, and its widely varying topography and colonial architectures have left us impressed. But what we fell in love with is the magical transformation of an empty and bleak apartment that had the potential to become a cozy, elegant and colourful space. The floor and ceiling of this home was left unchanged since the tenant wasn’t keen on investing too much. But beautiful furnishing, quirky artworks, inviting wall hues, and trendy lighting now make this residence a delightful sanctuary to come back to every day. The open plan layout of the home has also enhanced its contemporary appeal, and adds to the illusion of more space than there really is. The credit for all this goes to the architects at Cardoso Chouza Arquitetos.
The apartment was stark empty before with clinical white walls and an austere grey-tiled floor. But the presence of a large and airy balcony beyond the sliding glass doors offered ample ventilation and freshness to the interiors. The space although cried out for colours and aesthetic touches.
The smart integration of the living and dining space owing to the open plan layout, promised a modern and chic appearance for the home. The large windows and storage-friendly in-built shelves were structural features that could contribute generously towards the creation of a cosy and functional abode.
A bluish grey couch with a mix of dark, light and patterned cushions take the centre stage in the living area. It sits on a plush blue rug and is accompanied by a trendy armchair with snazzy patterned upholstery. The sleek tripod lamp casts a soft glow over the setting, while a compact bar in the corner promises pleasure and entertainment during leisurely hours.
The earthy-hued feature wall in the living space has been artfully decked with black and white photographs depicting different parts of Brazil. It not only adds pizzazz and colour to the home, but gleams elegantly under the powerful trio of focused lights on the ceiling.
Warm, creamy walls, a pretty potted green, a cute little red fridge, and a chic round dining table, this space brims with energy and positive vibes. The large arty mirror with a quirky frame adds to the glamour of the space, while the sideboard holding wineglasses contributes to the pleasurable ambiance.
The colourful artwork on the wall depicts an abstract idea, and fills the dining space with life and vitality. It is tastefully complemented by the trendy chrome pendant lamps, which illuminate the sophisticated dining table with a welcoming aura.
It is extremely inspiring how the right concoction of joyful colours, cozy textures, chic furniture and random quirky touches has made an inviting home out of an empty and dull rental apartment.