Before and After: From Empty Shell To Elegant Apartment

The colourful artwork on the wall depicts an abstract idea, and fills the dining space with life and vitality. It is tastefully complemented by the trendy chrome pendant lamps, which illuminate the sophisticated dining table with a welcoming aura.

It is extremely inspiring how the right concoction of joyful colours, cozy textures, chic furniture and random quirky touches has made an inviting home out of an empty and dull rental apartment.