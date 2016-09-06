This Wood-Rich Home Reno Will Make You Say Wow

Looking at the living area from another angle, we immediately notice the interesting design of the wooden beams on the ceiling, adding to the rusticity of the room. There is perfect cohesion between the colours and designs of this home. Also, owing to the presence of doors on either side, the living space experiences sufficient cross-ventilation throughout the day.

The architects have done full justice to the grandchildren’s inheritance, retaining the rusticity of the structure while infusing it with modern style! The generous use of wood lends a beautiful natural look and earthiness to this friendly home, while the trendy designs and evergreen colour palette of white, brown and black lend class and distinction. This cozy home is an ideal rural retreat! Here’s another makeover story to inspire you further - This Ruined Home Gets A Modern Renovation.