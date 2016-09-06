This Wood-Rich Home Reno Will Make You Say Wow

A decrepit and old rural building in Suvereto, Italy, was passed down from grandparents to grandchildren and was in need of a complete overhaul. The ageing and drab walls of the farmhouse, and its neglected fittings were clear signs that a fresh new look was very much in order. So the architects at MC2 Architettura in Florence stepped in to undertake the entire renovation and the stylish new wooden expansion of the ancient structure. Surrounded by acres of verdant greenery and towering trees, the sprawling residence is now a delightful sight to behold with a unique shaded terrace, which is the highlight of the property.
The long neglected home was indeed a sorry structure. From the drab and dirty walls in an unappealing green hue and rusty-looking doors, to the unattractive chimney sticking out from the roof, everything needed alteration. The patterned white balustrade looked extremely old-fashioned too.
The dismal doors and windows, coupled with the disorderly backyard lent an unwelcoming look to the house. The overall impression was shabby and dingy.
The revamped look of the house is warm and inviting. The walls have been changed to a pleasing and bright shade of white, and are contrasted with sleek brown fittings. The green plant border serves to enhance the beautiful appearance of the property. Also, we thoroughly approve of the wooden slatted design that dominates the terrace and note that it also appears on the window shutters. Natural wood has been used to frame the glass doors as well and it gives the home a rustic yet stylish look. What a drastic change from the earlier façade!
There was nothing noteworthy about the dull old terrace. It looked tired and worn, with shabby walls and a drab floor. The iron railing was mediocre at best and the white plastic chair did nothing to improve the setting. The view of the surrounding greenery and hills in the distance was charming though.
The new terrace is a marvel of ingenuity! The natural wood floor, the slatted design of the walls and roof that allows a geometrical play of light and shade, the elegant inside wall and the simple, sleek railing all come together to make a gorgeous rustic terrace with a lovely view! It offers respite from the Italian sun without compromising on aesthetic values in any way.
While viewing the living area from the terrace, we cannot imagine a warmer, sunnier or airier environment. The light wooden chairs placed outside are completely in harmony with the ambiance. We love the design of the walls, floor and roof and also the sliding glass door that ensure the ample influx of natural light. The living area also has a natural wood floor that is beautifully complemented by the black sofa and by the dining table that can be partly seen from here. The single pendant lamp casts a warm glow over the interior space.
Looking at the living area from another angle, we immediately notice the interesting design of the wooden beams on the ceiling, adding to the rusticity of the room. There is perfect cohesion between the colours and designs of this home. Also, owing to the presence of doors on either side, the living space experiences sufficient cross-ventilation throughout the day.
The architects have done full justice to the grandchildren’s inheritance, retaining the rusticity of the structure while infusing it with modern style! The generous use of wood lends a beautiful natural look and earthiness to this friendly home, while the trendy designs and evergreen colour palette of white, brown and black lend class and distinction. This cozy home is an ideal rural retreat! Here’s another makeover story to inspire you further - This Ruined Home Gets A Modern Renovation.