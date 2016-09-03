A Remarkable $50,000 Apartment Renovation

Paris interior architect professionals, Transition Interior Design, are all about elegance and understated beauty, which is why this CAD $50,000 renovation is just so impressive.

This 380 square foot (36 square meter) apartment was in serious need of some love and attention. It was old, out of style and dilapidated with nothing homely or appealing about it. After these designers intervened, however, the home was transformed into trendy and stylish space that looks like it comes out of the pages of a design magazine.

Today, we will learn how we can bring a bit of Parisian glamour into our very own homes as well as just how much potential even the most run down of homes can hold.

Let's take a look!