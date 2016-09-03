The Backyard Garden You Have to Copy

Today, we are going to take you to West Sussex in the United Kingdom where professionals Andy Stedman Landscape & Garden Design, have created the coziest and most beautiful little backyard. You'd never know that this green space was in the middle of a bustling city!
We are going to learn all of the tricks of the trade when it comes to creating a delightful garden, even if you have limited space to work with.
Outside spaces are incredibly important for our homes, offering us an extension of our living space as well as an area where we can relax and enjoy the sunshine and fresh air. These spaces should be comfortable and accessible, which is exactly what the designers achieved here.
Let's take a look!
In this image, we can see how the designers installed a gorgeous and modern wooden deck, which offers a solid platform for dining outside among the birds and bees.
Wood is a wonderful material for the outdoor space, especially if it has been sealed. It is durable and long-lasting, withstanding all sorts of weather conditions. It also looks beautiful, bringing a warm and earthy touch to the green space.
In this design, you'll see that the designers added a wooden outdoor table and chairs to the terrace, where the family can enjoy meals in the sunshine or under the stars. You could also add cushions to a set of furniture like this for added comfort as well as a bit of colour and simply pack the cushions away when not using them.
In this image, we can see how the designers created a more casual seating area with a fire pit in the garden, where family and friends can gather around the flickering flames and even roast some marshmallows!
The wooden bench fits snugly into the corner of the garden. Cushions ensure that this space is comfortable and cozy at all times.
You'll notice that the designers opted for a a brick paved floor in this area, which is much more appropriate. Wooden floors are flammable so you want to go for a durable outdoor floor material that will withstand the heat and any sparks that fly out of the fire pit. Brick is a wonderful alternative.
Underneath the garden furniture, the designers utilized open spaces for storing wood. This is functional and gorgeous, creating a wonderfully rustic look and feel throughout the exterior space.
The wooden elements contrast beautifully with the natural greenery of the garden, while the logs are readily available for the fire pit.
The designers also used white as a dominant colour throughout this space, which adds a clean and refreshing touch to the garden.
You may have noticed these in some of the other images, but in this image we get a closer look at them. These silver reflective sheets positioned in black pebbles bring a chic and trendy mood to the space. Water runs over them, bringing a sense of tranquility and serenity to the garden. This is a very modern and beautiful water feature!
These silver sheets also serve as a divider between different areas of the exterior space, subtly keeping the more casual seating area separate from the dining space.
Lastly, they visually expand the garden, making it seem that much more expansive and dynamic. Another option would be to add a pond or a small swimming pool.
The plants and flowers that you choose for your garden are just as important as the furniture and design elements. Foliage is the most important feature of an outdoor space and you need to think carefully about where you position your plants and flowers and how you group them together.
A good idea is to place the taller flowers and plants towards the back of the garden and the shorter ones in front. This will make your garden seem slightly bigger and more lush.
You can also colour-code your flowers and plants, creating an artwork throughout the exterior space. Speak to your local nursery about which plants will last all year round.
Lighting is also an important element in your garden! You can use it to illuminate the details and design as well as for functionality purposes.
Have a look at these outdoor lighting ideas for modern houses.
These lights will enable you to enjoy this area of the home no matter what time of day as well as ensure that nobody trips in the dark!
This garden is perfect for a modern home, creating a little haven from the hustle and bustle of the city.
