The Backyard Garden You Have to Copy

Today, we are going to take you to West Sussex in the United Kingdom where professionals Andy Stedman Landscape & Garden Design, have created the coziest and most beautiful little backyard. You'd never know that this green space was in the middle of a bustling city!

We are going to learn all of the tricks of the trade when it comes to creating a delightful garden, even if you have limited space to work with.

Outside spaces are incredibly important for our homes, offering us an extension of our living space as well as an area where we can relax and enjoy the sunshine and fresh air. These spaces should be comfortable and accessible, which is exactly what the designers achieved here.

Let's take a look!