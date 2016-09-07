A Modern Home With Natural Charm

This side of the home offers a wide walkway done up with concrete slabs and lines of black pebbles. The home’s typical oriental feel comes through from this perspective, as the slant of the roof along with the woodwork shine delicately under the glow of the lights under the eaves. The light-hued wooden door panels lend interesting contrast against the black walls too. Greenery on all sides and an expansive feel complete the look.

This Japanese home delights with its contemporary designs, traditional spirit, wooden warmth and organic freshness at every turn you take. For more ideas though, take another tour - A Cozy Cottage Perfect for The Suburbs.