A Modern Home With Natural Charm

Bringing together the linear quality of modern architecture and the natural Zen charm of nature in a modern Japanese home can be quite a challenge. But the architects at Youxianhuishe Teamworks in trendy Kyoto city rose wonderfully to the challenge and created this fascinating residence. Kyoto was once the capital of Japan and is dotted with traditional wooden houses, gorgeous palaces and Buddhist temples. And this abode seems to have combined traditional and contemporary touches in an amazing way, with lavish use of wood, bamboo, pretty shoji screens and warm, mellow lighting. You should especially watch out for the delightful Zen courtyard and the medley of sober but earthy hues that infuse the residence with a special appeal.
The home’s façade has a sleek look with a quirky looking partition that comes right down the centre, dividing the home into two distinct wings with a courtyard in the middle. Set on green grounds, the home has a modern yet charming appeal, thanks to the Shoji screen like wooden lattice work that lines the walls of the home to meet the sleek black hues on top.
Once you enter the home, you are met by a living room that exudes a courtyard-like feel. The square embedded accent set in the floor and the neat shoji screens coupled with cosy wood work gives this room a distinct aura. The powerful but soothing lighting and the wooden hues make for a welcoming statement as well.
This room is an expansive space with distinct looking brown and black squares forming a checkerboard feature wall at the far end. The colours of these squares are robust and lend an artistic touch to the space. The skylight on top ushers in plenty of natural light while the textured ceiling, wall and glossy floor create a cornucopia of visual elements. The large glass windows shaded by translucent screens let you admire the lushness of the courtyard too. A great place to meditate we think!
The use of organic elements like wood and bamboo make this sleek but stylish passage intensely cosy and inviting. The warm yellow walls glow under the soothing lights, while a tall brown niche with a slightly rounded top flaunts an arty panel for decorative purposes. The passage leads to a compact nook fitted with a chic washbasin, a cabinet and an antique light that promises oodles of homely charm.
The Zen courtyard features a charming arrangement of rocks and pebbles, which creates a stunning statement on the lustrous green lawn. The willowy trees show off the natural appeal of the area while the house encloses the courtyard from all sides. A wooden deck appears on either side and gives you plenty of scope to relax and unwind in the midst of natural goodness. We also love how the glows from the indoor and outdoor lights create a restful atmosphere here.
This side of the home offers a wide walkway done up with concrete slabs and lines of black pebbles. The home’s typical oriental feel comes through from this perspective, as the slant of the roof along with the woodwork shine delicately under the glow of the lights under the eaves. The light-hued wooden door panels lend interesting contrast against the black walls too. Greenery on all sides and an expansive feel complete the look.
This Japanese home delights with its contemporary designs, traditional spirit, wooden warmth and organic freshness at every turn you take.