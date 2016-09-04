The Rustic Family Home with Fabulous Views

At homify, we love homes that incorporate raw materials into the design, bringing an earthy and rustic touch to contemporary design.

Today, we are going to travel to Madrid in Spain, where design professionals Canexel created a modern home that fully capitalizes on the impressive views that surround it. Natural materials play a huge role throughout the interior and exterior design of this home too, resulting in a very warm and homely environment.

We are going to explore the details and the designs, so we can glean a few tips to create something as unique in our own homes.

Are you ready to take a look?