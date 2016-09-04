The Rustic Family Home with Fabulous Views

At homify, we love homes that incorporate raw materials into the design, bringing an earthy and rustic touch to contemporary design.
Today, we are going to travel to Madrid in Spain, where design professionals Canexel created a modern home that fully capitalizes on the impressive views that surround it. Natural materials play a huge role throughout the interior and exterior design of this home too, resulting in a very warm and homely environment.
We are going to explore the details and the designs, so we can glean a few tips to create something as unique in our own homes.
Are you ready to take a look?
From the get go, we can see what an impressive and remarkable home this is.
The home rests on a hill, perched above the city and the rolling hills. This allows the home to spill out onto the landscape, with panoramic views of the surrounds.
In this image, we can see how stone cladding has been incorporated into the facade, creating a very striking look and feel. The stone brings in that rustic look and feel, integrating the home into the natural scenery that encompasses it.
The home is large and expansive, molding into the landscape. The designers chose neutral colours, which creates a very warm and inviting ambiance.
If we go around the side of the home, we can see how wooden beams are incorporated into the facade, bringing a natural and authentic touch of beauty to a very modern design.
The backyard features a gorgeous garden too, with stunning boulders from the original landscape. Have you ever seen something so unique and attractive? The garden has been left slightly wild, working harmony with the rustic environment, which contrasts beautifully with the neat and sleek architecture.
The black roof works well with the more neutral tones and materials to neatly finish off the exterior's impressive look and feel.
If we head into the house, we come across a very homely and warm living room. It is grand, elegant and appealing!
A large bay window allows for a wonderful integration between the interior and exterior spaces, offering the family views that are simply extraordinary. The bay window is like a piece of artwork, framing the view!
The designers opted for warm and neutral tones in this space, but added some colour and life in the form of pink cushions and vases of flowers. This is subtle, yet effective.
Artwork was chosen strategically, enhancing the warmth and aesthetics of this living area.
In this image, we can see how the living space is open plan, with each area flowing into the next.
In the foreground, we can see the very grand yet comfortable dining room. The wooden table is flanked by white chairs – simple, yet effective! The chandelier that hangs from the ceiling brings a very luxurious and intricate aura to the room, while creating a beautiful, soft glow in the evening.
There are also lanterns on the table, which bring in ambiance and rustic romance. You don't want the lighting in your dining room to ever be too overwhelming or over powering. You can also add candles to this room for functional lighting that also brings a beautiful glow to the room.
There is also a more casual dining space in the home, which allows for breakfast or coffee in a more relaxed space.
Again, we can see what an impact the lighting plays as well as how the impressive views have been framed by the windows. This is a room that you'd never want to leave! Can you imagine doing puzzles here with the family or catching up with friends of a glass of wine as the sun sets?
The kitchen isn't the largest room in the house, but it is very cozy and warm, truly becoming the heart and soul of the home.
The red tiled floors set the tone for a homely space, but are also a great material for the kitchen. They are easy to clean and durable, while enhancing the design.
The red tiles work in harmony with the white walls, cabinets and shelves as well as the wooden counter tops. Do you see how all of these colours contribute to a very entrancing cooking area?
Have a look at these tips for finding the perfect counter top for your kitchen.
In the open spaces of this home, we can see how natural light streams through the large glass windows and doors, creating a very spacious and appealing interior. Natural light reflects off of the light wooden floors and white walls, while the light shades of grey bring in a bit of charm and colour.
When you have lots of natural light flowing through your home, it is like an instant make-over. Opt for lots of glass windows and doors as well as skylights if possible. Choose light tones for the interior design, which will enhance the sunlight too!
We end off our tour in the bedroom, where the designers have paired grey tones with baby blue, contrasting with the natural wooden ceiling beams and wooden floors.
This bedroom is a true haven where the residents can escape from the rest of the world. It oozes serenity, peace and tranquility thanks to soft colours and natural light.
We can also see what a strong impact those raw materials have on the interior design, with the wooden ceiling beams introducing a very homely and earthy look and feel to the space.
Don't you want to have a nap, just looking at this image?