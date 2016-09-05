This Family Home Lets The Sun Shines In

Polished and gleaming concrete lines the floor, ceiling as well as the walls of this large and unique bedroom, for an industrial chic impact. Glass balustrades secure the edge of the bedroom floor which gives way to the staircase that takes you downstairs. Massive glass windows on the left help this room receive oodles of sunlight and also regale with a refreshing green view of the garden. The bedroom is decked with a simple wooden bed, a vintage dresser, a mirror with golden frame for understated opulence, and banks on neutral hues to advocate its spaciousness. Don’t miss the extremely earthy touch that comes through the quirky candleholder on the floor with the fat white candle.

By combining different textures, making fashionable use of glass, and mixing simple but sophisticated tones, this picture perfect house has left us wanting for more with its green surroundings.