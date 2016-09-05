The Country Home that's High on Style

A look at the home shows that it opens up into the garden, where the yard hosts an expansive outdoor living and dining space. The floor to ceiling windows on both floors create a connection between the indoors and the outdoors. Upstairs has a wide balcony space that’s full of potential.

The house echoes back the verdant green of the nearby forest with its many plants and green accents. Beautiful shades of slate and charcoal grey accompany a modern black and white palette. Let’s take a look inside at the open plan living space on the main floor.