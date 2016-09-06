10 decor mistakes we make in the bedroom

The design of our bedrooms must be able to accommodate our needs perfectly. People often make mistakes in their bedroom design that limit their productivity and their ability to have a great sleep. Bedrooms often get overlooked. Its projects get shelved in favour of kitchen or living room makeovers. The bedroom, however, is the most intimate room in our house. It’s where we begin and end every day.

You owe it to yourself to make it a special place that will help you get the most out of each day. We’ll show you the remedy for common mistakes that are made in bedroom design and decor.