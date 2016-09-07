The Inspiring Renovation of a Tiny Apartment

Lined with wood, the cosy and inviting sleeping nook won our hearts with its storage-friendly steps. The raised bed can be reached by climbing steps that are fitted with drawers which can hold quilts, sheets and more. Fancy sconce lights cast a soft glow over the plush, white bed and make for a romantic and soothing setting. Artworks add some pizzazz too.

The compact study nook comprises of a sleek desk and a revolving black chair, while a wall-mounted shelving unit holds books and stationery. The shelf is lighted aesthetically and it also saves precious floor area without compromising utility.