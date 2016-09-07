The Family Home That Belongs on a Film Set

This view from the yard shows us a palatial house. The columns of the house and the covered deck remind us again of temple architecture. The backyard offers many spaces for entertaining and relaxing. The azure pool and the special glazing of the house give it an elegance that belongs on screen.

Thanks for taking a look at this incredible home that looks like it belongs in the movies! If you want more design inspiration, check out our feature on a home renovated to turn heads.