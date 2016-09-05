The Cozy Sand Castle Home

Immediately we can see that the interior of this house is going to be as special as the exterior. The entryway on the left is separated from the rest of the home, which is a great way to keep the sand from getting into the rest of the main floor. Then to our right there's a raised living space, that makes for a cozy reading area. Raising the floor here seems to be mainly a stylistic choice. The room feels as square as the exterior of the home and the square aquarium and square windows heighten this effect. On the other hand, practical and spacious storage areas have been added beneath this floor. It's quite the space saving technique, as the living area doesn't need any other storage spaces.

There's another cute use of this floor technique right here, along with some other space saving ideas for your living room!