The Cozy Sand Castle Home

This warm modern castle sits on top of a small bed of sand with quirky and cozy design. There are so many unique spaces in this home, that are oddly shaped but comfy, it will inspire you to make the most of your home's unusual nooks. The architects have delivered an electic mix from a beachy outdoor area where the owners can barbeque and garden, to a triangular work space that makes use of a gap beneath the stairway. Let's take a peek at these odd corners made practical and serene.
The bottom half of the home feels beachy and bright, with two lovely white pillars and a light wooden flooring that gives your feet some relief from the surrounding hot sand. The top of the house uses very different materials for a very different effect. The dark wood matched with black panels feels both modern and a touch industrial. The square shape is a hallmark of modern design, and it holds a lovely balcony that feels more private than the yard below.
The first of the home's triangular spaces is next to the entry-way. It is a unique feature and allows for a stylish combination of the exterior's two main materials. However, the architects have added some practicality to the space, installing a nice triangular window that bring light inside, and creating a wood and gardening storage area below it. Some bright flowers have even been hung from the awning. The rest of the entryway remains beachy and warm, with the white walls and the light wooden floor extending right up to the darker, more modern door.
Immediately we can see that the interior of this house is going to be as special as the exterior. The entryway on the left is separated from the rest of the home, which is a great way to keep the sand from getting into the rest of the main floor. Then to our right there's a raised living space, that makes for a cozy reading area. Raising the floor here seems to be mainly a stylistic choice. The room feels as square as the exterior of the home and the square aquarium and square windows heighten this effect. On the other hand, practical and spacious storage areas have been added beneath this floor. It's quite the space saving technique, as the living area doesn't need any other storage spaces.
This kitchen has a lively combination of dark and warm elements. The kitchen counters and shelves are in a dark but reflective black, while the furniture, like the chair and dining table, and in a darker wood than appears in the rest of the home. The lighting fixtures are similarly dark, but give off a warm orange glow. The window's blinds and the right most wall are also in a deep orange that brings further warmth to the space.
The second of this home's triangular spaces is here beneath the stairway. We really should take advantage of this space in modern homes more often, so many stair spaces could be turned into functional areas like this-- or even just storage space. This little room is extra special with it's bright triangular window and it's specially-made desk that fits into the space perfectly.
The same space-saving strategy has been used in this room as in the living room. However, the tall ceilings have been kept on the opposite wall to allow for the owner's musical instruments and accessories to be stored. In the centre of this unique space there's a beveled window that allows for natural light to flood into the bright space. That's a practical use of a small wall that couldn't serve another purpose.
