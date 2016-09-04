A Stylish Home Imagined and Executed

Design professionals Archon + Projekty Domow, deliver an elegant home for us to explore today! Based in Poland, this sleek suburban abode is designed for the contemporary family.
As we explore the rooms featured in these renderings, we will perhaps learn how to balance modernity with comfort. Style and trend has never looked so cozy!
Maya Angelou once said,
The ache for home lives in all of us, the safe place where we can go as we are and not be questioned.
It's houses like these that remind us what a beautiful and safe space a home can be!
In this architectural rendering, we can see modern, clean structure.
It is in an L-shape and spreads over one storey. The facade features gorgeous neutral colours and tones including white plastered walls, grey cement cladding and wooden cladding. These materials and colours work in harmony with the grey tiled roof, creating a very warm, modern and earthy look and feel.
The garden plays a huge role in this design and is very diverse and trendy. It features a manicured lawn, wooden walkways and flower beds surrounded by stones. This is a wonderful example of how a well organized and beautiful garden can truly enhance a modern home.
We can also see how a swimming pool and terrace create wonderful exterior spaces where the family can relax in the fresh air and sunshine!
If we go around to the front house , you can see how the warm and earthy facade makes for a very inviting home front.
The garage on the right of the house is a fantastic feature for any family home. It allows for cars, bicycles, skateboards and other items to be stored neatly out of sight. Not only does this keep them protected and sheltered from the weather, but it also creates a very neatly packed exterior look and feel.
Stone stairs lead up from the street onto the cozy entrance, which is sheltered in a little nook next to the garage. The beautiful little plant and flower beds add some greenery and natural beauty to the space.
If we head inside, we can see just how modern, sophisticated and elegant the interior space is. It's far from dully suburban.
The living space is open plan with the living room and the dining room flowing into one another. We can also see how this space is packed with charm, colour and soul!
The designers have gone for neutral colours and tones as the base of the interior design, but have added a textured and patterned rug to the floor and some artwork to the walls. These elements breathe new life into the space!
The dining room features a simple wooden table, but the designers have added different coloured chairs to it. This is very stylish and innovative! This is also an easy design to replicate.
The kitchen, on the other hand, is very sleek and minimalist.
The designers chose an all white design, with grey industrial screed flooring. This look and feel works so well because of the amount of natural light that flows through the home. The light radiates off the white elements, creating a very bright and spacious design.
We can see that a little breakfast bar extends out from the wall in the kitchen, where bright red chairs add a splash of colour to the space. There is also a pot plant on the breakfast bar, which is a great design element in any space. It adds a natural and subtle touch of colour and decor to a room, without overwhelming it.
Speaking of green spaces, the designers haven't stopped with the pot plants! In fact, if we head into the hallway, we come across a very stylish vertical garden!
This vertical garden introduces a very refreshing look and feel into the hallway, without taking up any floor space. Don't you love how it is encased in the wall, enhanced by the white frame?
On the right, there is a bookshelf built into the wall, allowing for books, family photographs and decor items to be stored neatly away while on display. Shelves are a must for any family home!
The designers have also painted one of the walls in the hallway grey, which adds a little bit more charm and depth to the very neutral space.
We end off our tour looking at the architectural plan, which outlines what the home is meant to look like once built. Architectural plans are a great way for designers and residents to get on the same page!
As we can see in the image, each room is perfectly laid out, with different dimensions and markings. This creates an accurate birds eye view of what the home will look like as well as how each room will be laid out.
If you are building a house, ask your architect to walk you through the plans. You'll be so excited to see your home laid out like this!