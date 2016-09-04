A Stylish Home Imagined and Executed

Design professionals Archon + Projekty Domow, deliver an elegant home for us to explore today! Based in Poland, this sleek suburban abode is designed for the contemporary family.

As we explore the rooms featured in these renderings, we will perhaps learn how to balance modernity with comfort. Style and trend has never looked so cozy!

Maya Angelou once said, The ache for home lives in all of us, the safe place where we can go as we are and not be questioned.

It's houses like these that remind us what a beautiful and safe space a home can be!