This Dull Apartment Gets A Bright Renovation

There is nothing worse than a home that is dark and depressing, which is exactly what this little apartment in Japan was before an incredible renovation by restoration professionals Y-RV.

The space was gloomy and glum, with old-fashioned decor, depressing design and a very run down look and feel. With limited space, the whole home seemed claustrophobic.

Yet, these incredible designers opened the space up, by employing the best tricks in the book. The result is a spacious and bright little home that is comfortable and trendy.

Let's take a look!