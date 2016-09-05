This Dull Apartment Gets A Bright Renovation

There is nothing worse than a home that is dark and depressing, which is exactly what this little apartment in Japan was before an incredible renovation by restoration professionals Y-RV.
The space was gloomy and glum, with old-fashioned decor, depressing design and a very run down look and feel. With limited space, the whole home seemed claustrophobic.
Yet, these incredible designers opened the space up, by employing the best tricks in the book. The result is a spacious and bright little home that is comfortable and trendy.
Let's take a look!
As we can see in this kitchen, the apartment was terribly dingy before the renovation.
The floors are finished in a very old-fashioned wood, while the cabinets and counter tops look old and run down.
The windows also do nothing to enhance this space and are finished in a very haphazard design. This is not a space you'd be very excited to cook in!
A bathroom is meant to be a soothing and relaxing space where you can regroup after a long and hard day in a hot bubble bath. Its meant to feature colours that promote energy and serenity, while offering you a safe little haven from the rest of the house where you won't be disturbed.
This bathroom, however, is anything but that! It features plain white walls and a very interesting looking shower and tub.
It's also very small, cramped and crowded. There is nothing very relaxing about this bathroom at all!
In this image, we can see how there is plenty of storage space in the little apartment, which is great! However, due to lack of maintenance, the cupboard doors are falling off and this space looks unappealing.
Remember that your home needs tender love and care every so often, keeping it looked after and well-maintained. Oil the hinges on your closets, paint your rooms a fresh colour every so often and polish the wood!
It's difficult to believe that this is the same home!
For starters, it has been completely opened up and looks very refreshing and bright. The living room features white walls and very soft, neutral tones including a beige sofa and wooden furniture pieces. This creates a cozy looking space with warm and earthy colours.
You'll see that they've installed some lighting very strategically throughout the home, which is functional and aesthetically pleasing. In a small space, you want as many soft lights as possible to open the home up and make every corner shine.
In this space, the designers have painted a wall bright blue, which adds some charm and life to the space. This is a great design tip! It introduces some vibrant colours, without overwhelming the space.
One way to really create a modern home is to introduce it to nature. Add pot plants to a living space, fresh vases of flowers to a bedroom or even a jar of petals to a bathroom.
In this room, we can see how the kitchen integrates flawlessly with the dining room – a much more innovative and space-savvy design. The designers also utilized the natural light properly here, installing clear and modern windows that allow the sunlight to stream in.
You'll also notice that there is plenty of storage space in the kitchen, enclosed by light wooden cabinets, shelves and drawers, which introduce those earthy tones into the space. This keeps all unnecessary items stored neatly out of sight, keeping the small space looking neat and organized.
If we look at this area of the home, we can see how the light colours and adequate lighting make such a big difference in the home.
The designers also made the absolute most of every nook and cranny! In the corner of this room, a little home office has been created, which allows family members the perfect little spot for working on homework or catching up on emails. By fitting a little desk into this corner as well as some shelves above the desk, the perfect little spot has been created, while taking up minimal space.
If we make our way down the hallways in the home, we can see how splashes of colour have been introduced throughout the home, brightening the look and feel and breaking up the neutral tones.
In the hallway, the storage units allow for a minimalist and sleek space, while the lime green colours breathe life and personality into the area.
Remember that your hallway doesn't just have to be a space that connects the rooms. Add artwork or family photographs to the walls, or a splash of colour like the designers have done here, to bring your own personal charm to the home.
Now this is a tranquil and serene bathroom!
The designers replaced the tatty tiles and unattractive features, replacing them with slick and modern counterparts. The walls are refreshing and freshly painted white, while the blue mosaic tiling adds a touch of serenity and tranquility to the room.
The wooden shelves underneath the basin offer the perfect spot for storing towels and bathroom products neatly away, leaving this small space open and fresh.
Tip: Add a window or a skylight to your bathroom for a light, bright and beautiful space!
We end our tour in the bedroom, which we can see is very neat and minimalist. The designers haven't included anything in this space that isn't necessary or functional.
They've also gone for soft, brown tones, which allows this space to become a little haven where the residents can escape from the rest of the world.
Natural light plays a big role in this room too, but it is softened by the pale curtains that drape across the windows. This also offers the residents privacy.