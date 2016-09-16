A contemporary cottage filled with natural charm

Germany's Bau-Fritz Architects have built a wonder of modern architecture: this lakeside cottage is spacious, simple, luxurious, and eco-friendly, offering a perfect site for a family getaway. One highly unique aspect of this home is the manner in which it incorporates nature into its design – you'll be able to tour a bathroom in an enchanted forest as well as an indoor tree growing under clear blue skies. Nature clearly has been considered as a fundamental element in the home's design, with natural, light-toned woods bringing warmth and freshness to every room.
The home's design draws heavily on minimalism, with an emphasis on the space that is created in the home, not the things that fill up the space. By designing a cottage that speaks to simplicity rather than overindulgence, and spaciousness rather than opulence, these architects have created a home offering the utmost sense of inner peace.
Right off the bat, your eyes can detect a sense of determined balance in the home's design, with nothing too large or lopsided to outweigh the other elements of the design. At the ground level, a few wooden steps on either side of the home lead up to the white concrete walls that face an intensely green lawn. There's no mistaking that this home is built to enjoy the greenery that surrounds it, as the back of the home displays windows on every level – even the attic loft and the basement (the space between the stairs allows light to enter the basement area).
On the roof, solar panels have been installed in a balanced arrangement that incorporates this eco-friendly element as part of the home's design, rather than a clumsy add-on.
At night, what was contemporary and angular has become something more inviting and charming. At this dusky time of the day, this cottage exudes a sense of warmth and comfort as soft yellow light leaks out from the home's interior. You can just imagine what it would look like to sit on the balcony at night and gaze up at a starry countryside sky.
This dining room takes a step back, allowing the lakeside vistas beyond the window take center stage. This minimalist design emphasizes the beauty of nature and the power of simple lines and no-frills-added shapes. The rounded edges of the table give the room an organic atmosphere, as does the random cluster of various lights hanging above. The grounding element in the room is surely the black chairs – although it's not a common choice for dining room chairs, it certainly makes a sharp, balanced statement in this dining room as it offers a balanced contrast to the lighter tones found throughout the rest of the space.
This cottage demonstrates a thoughtful approach to family living at every turn. In this room, you can see the space that's been created for work and play, including a table and chair, chalkboard, and cubby-style shelving unit for convenient storage. A family enjoying life in this home has access to a dedicated space for starting new projects and learning new things – just one of the many features that makes this home very family-friendly.
This kitchen is smooth, sleek, and balanced everywhere you look! While the blank white walls and cabinets have the potential to look sterile, the room has been giving a breath of fresh air with the warm tones of wood and the addition of nature! With a large, undressed window, a person standing at the sink enjoys a full view of the forest beyond, while some smaller green counterparts enjoy their own spot in tidy countertop pots.
This kitchen may be simple in design, but it's not without its luxuries – smooth marble countertops, cupboards that stretch upwards to an extra high ceiling, and a double oven are just a few of the modern luxuries that this family can enjoy in this modern kitchen.
This highly unusual space is nestled between the garage (to the right) and the entrance to the home (on the left). While this spot tends to be occupied by laundry rooms, coat closets, and foyers, this home's design opts for a unique courtyard that instantly draws your eyes to the center of the room. This clever hybrid space is a peaceful blend of the indoors and the outdoors, as a small tree enjoys the open skies via the large skylight overhead. If there ever was a room for finding a sense of inner peace, this is it.
Speaking of inner peace, have a look at this tub! Once again, these architects have created a feeling of openness in the home, this time by placing a tub in the center of the room, with open space on all sides. The bathroom is given a hint of separation from the bedroom through the placement of a few tree trunks, creating the sensation that you've escaped to an enchanted forest – in your own bathroom.
Nature is once again invited into the home, as these attic windows offer a stunning view of the lake and skies in the distance. The placement of the symmetrical sofas on either side of the room create an even larger emphasis on the windows, whose angled placement seems to radiate energy upwards into the upper space of the room.
Notice how the tones of the furniture are designed to match the blues and whites of the panorama, and how the other tones in the room provides a balanced range from dark black to pure white. The designers have kept this as a consistent theme throughout the home, creating spaces that are filled with light and warmth, and punctuated with sharp bold contrasts.
It's certainly not what you imagine when you picture a set of bunk beds! These clever beds offer more private spaces, offering partially enclosed cubbies for both children, complete with reading lamps! Not only does this design serve the highly functional purpose of keeping the kids from rolling out of bed, this lets them enjoy a sense of privacy and space, turning their beds into a comforting, cozy, and personal space.
