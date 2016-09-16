A contemporary cottage filled with natural charm

Germany's Bau-Fritz Architects have built a wonder of modern architecture: this lakeside cottage is spacious, simple, luxurious, and eco-friendly, offering a perfect site for a family getaway. One highly unique aspect of this home is the manner in which it incorporates nature into its design – you'll be able to tour a bathroom in an enchanted forest as well as an indoor tree growing under clear blue skies. Nature clearly has been considered as a fundamental element in the home's design, with natural, light-toned woods bringing warmth and freshness to every room.

The home's design draws heavily on minimalism, with an emphasis on the space that is created in the home, not the things that fill up the space. By designing a cottage that speaks to simplicity rather than overindulgence, and spaciousness rather than opulence, these architects have created a home offering the utmost sense of inner peace.