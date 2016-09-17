14 Great Gardens That Will Get You Digging

The timeless beauty of nature will never lose its appeal. Whether you prefer to simply look at plants or get your garden gloves out and grow them, there's no doubt that everyone appreciates the beauty and charm of a lovely green space. Here are 14 of homify's best to inspire you, from edgy, modern patio gardens to eclectic and magical escapes, you're sure to find a green space that makes you want to get out the trowel and rake.
Of course, some of these gardens have been created by their green-thumbed owners, while some have made use of a landscaper or professional gardener. If you're planning on doing a major renovation in your green space, it's wise to get help from a professional – homify is host to a large community of gardening and landscaping professionals who can help you build the garden of your dreams!
Who says you can't get lost in your own backyard? This garden features a high, slatted fence that creates instant privacy from neighboring yards, creating a garden space that's cozy and intimate. The arrangement of plants at various heights creates visual interest, and the way that plants line the backs of the chairs creates a space that feels completely immersed in the foliage – something completely unexpected for such a tiny, urban backyard!
You don't have to live in an estate in the English countryside in order to instill a sense of stately charm into your backyard. This patio features a miniature version of the stone-walled gardens so often depicted in Jane Austin's novels, with a low stone wall framing a central fountain. The cobblestone floor and well-trimmed topiaries complete the stately look, transforming a modern backyard into a stroll through history.
Reminiscent of what Alice may have found when she wandered through the looking glass, this backyard garden is quite eclectic with its suspended outdoor chandelier and green wall filled with antique picture frames and mirrors. It's magical, surreal, and completely unexpected – a garden for those looking for something that goes far beyond ordinary.
Perhaps your garden space is less about sunshine and more about the moonlight – if that's the case, a glamorous garden like this one will be sure to entertain evening guests in style! Stylish floor lights, glass paneling and tinted glass add an upbeat and luxurious feel to this patio garden, setting the mood for an exotic and energetic evening!
There's always enough room for a garden, and this one is proof! This narrow garden is located between a rock (wall) and a hard place, but the soft, natural ambience is unmistakable. The bamboo trees are an excellent choice, as they are a vertically oriented plant that will continue to emphasize the height of the narrow space as they grow. The bench is also the perfect seating choice, as it rests with its back against the wall, conveniently out of the way to allow for both a table and a walking space to fit in the area.
Not one for tending shrubs? The rock garden as long been a feature of traditional Japanese culture – the simple beauty of a rock garden is undeniable, and it's also a great option for those looking to incorporate nature into their home without dealing with a lot of soil, seeds, and weeds, and leaves!
This charming garden affords a garden shed that looks like a quaint, miniature country cottage, turning a functional tool shed into an aesthetically pleasing ornament for this garden pond. With a view as lovely as this, its no wonder that these nature lovers have placed a cozy bench under the window, affording a comfortable spot for an afternoon read.
For homes lacking in the square footage department, a hanging garden is the perfect solution, adding green space without subtracting from the valuable floor space below. This example shows a pergola-style lattice ceiling in which vines have been allowed to become entwined, creating a shady, lush space reminiscent of an exotic jungle scene. Add the soft illumination from the hanging lanterns, and this garden's been made into a stylish and romantic escape.
Some gardens run wild with bright blooms and overflowing shrubs, and some gardens are trimmed to perfection. Here's an example of a modern garden that borders on the abstract, with an intriguing juxtaposition of green and sandy space dotted with what appear to be spheres made of plants. The addition of the spherical ornament adds an artistic touch, tying this garden together in a geometric and abstract green space that's completely unexpected.
Offering a contrast from the last example, this prairie garden is designed to look free, wild, and natural. In this example, tall grasses and scattered shrubs compliments that home's rustic surroundings.
These rooftop gardens are popping up everywhere, as they are not only a great way to enjoy green space in urban areas, but they can also help cities to deal with rainfall as the water's absorbed by the soil and plants before it ever hits the ground. This little slice of rooftop paradise enjoys stunning views as well as ample privacy provided by the neatly trimmed hedges.
Here's a garden with a modern twist: this one's made for sitting back and watching your favorite flicks! This unique hybrid of indoor and outdoor space allows guests to enjoy the outdoor air in style, with modern luxuries like a fireplace, flat screen, and sleek tiled floor.
Not all gardens are full of plants – this one features a central stone element with water flowing down the middle, creating a sort of geometrical river flowing between the planters of purple flowers. This design is balanced, streamlined, and completely unexpected, making for a one-of-a-kind garden that portrays various elements (stone, water, plants) of nature.
Celebrate nature's abundance with wildflowers! Aside from being beautiful, wildflowers have another perk: most wildflowers are perennials, which means that these hardy plants will grow back year after year – no planting come springtime! This home maximizes the beauty of their wildflower garden through enormous floor-to-ceiling windows that allow you to enjoy the blooms both inside and out!