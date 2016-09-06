The Big Bright and Balanced Family House

This dining room table enjoys a sunny location next to the window facing the backyard, offering a warm and inviting location for a family dinner. The sharper edges and angles of the space are softened by the round lamp and chairs, creating a warmer, friendlier look in this communal space. Although the space is highly modern with its grays, its smooth surfaces, and its streamlined look, a wooden table brings you back to simpler times, making a lovely statement as one of the more rustic elements of the room. A cozy fireplace also adds a certain countryside charm to the place, turning this contemporary structure into a more comforting family home.

Beyond, you can get a glimpse of the kitchen, which dives further into the home's nature-centric theme with plenty of warm wooden surfaces and potted plants, while still maintaining the soft greys found throughout the rest of the home's design.

If you enjoy this home's simple and sophisticated design, you'll enjoy this tour of another Polish home built for modern family living.