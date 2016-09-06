The Big Bright and Balanced Family House

This home in the colorful Polish city of Wroclaw stands at the convergence of several current trends in home architecture. The architect firm Pracownia Projektowa, the firm responsible for the design and construction of the home, has a portfolio defined by cutting edge technologies, stark contrasts, high quality materials, and sustainable design. This home, nicknamed
Project Domu Magnus II G2, is an excellent example of the firm's work, featuring stunning sustainable design, a convenient layout, and a luxurious ambience.
And now, for a closer look…
This home occupies a smaller plot of land in a suburban neighborhood, but as you can clearly see from this aerial shot, this home enjoys a stunning, luxurious backyard! This home's got a smooth patio comprised of a variety of materials that mixes well-maintained grass with tiles and wood. The trimmed topiaries are a sleek modern feature – not only a lovely green addition, but also a friendly, vibrant alternative to a solid fence. This backyard area provides interest all around, as furniture is scattered throughout, offering the ability to lounge on a chair, lay in the sun, or dine alongside the pool at the patio table. Overall, this scene is full of a variety of fun shapes and materials that make for a visually entertaining place! In the summer, this family's backyard is bound to be bustling with activity!
Here's a closer look at the home's walkways. Notice how the architects have created a walkway that's so much more interesting than a simple sidewalk or gravel driveway! Low lights illuminate a striped walk that alternates between white stone and bright green grass, and the edge is defined by higher tufts of grass in a contrasting white gravel. This walkway blends the natural with the man-made in a stylish infusion that's perfect for this modern patio.
Something that makes this home so striking is the manner in which it employs the repetition of bold geometrical shapes. In this shot, you can see the sharp angles of the building's corners, triangular lines of the roof, and circular shapes of the trimmed shrubs below. With such a dynamic blend of shapes, this home's geometry is balanced and dynamic, heightening the energy of the home's design. Another element worth noting is the combination of many building materials. Here, you can see glass, wood, stone, and a tile roof – there's not one material that dominates the scene, contributing to the balance of the home's design.
For an eco-conscious family, this home's a dream. Not only does the home feature plenty of wide window for passive heating in the Polish winter, it also has a large array of solar panels on the roof. While some homes' appearance is diminished by tacky add-ons and awkwardly spaced panels, these architects have done a fantastic job of incorporating the panels in a symmetrical and determined arrangement that blends well with the colour and shape of the roof.
Welcome to a contemporary and highly convenient living room! This space enjoys a balance of light, with large windows that have gauzy curtains allowing just enough -but not too much- light to enter the room. Light tones are present in the ceiling and floor, while the middle tones of grey and tan are found in the walls, tables, and sofa. The darker tones of the black chair give the final edge to the color scheme of the room as it strikes a balance across every tone. Something notable about this living room's design is the choice of sofa: most of the sofa is backless, allowing it to rest easily with a low profile in the center of the room while not obstructing your view. This helps to keep the space open and friendly, with friendly access to the dining area beyond.
This dining room table enjoys a sunny location next to the window facing the backyard, offering a warm and inviting location for a family dinner. The sharper edges and angles of the space are softened by the round lamp and chairs, creating a warmer, friendlier look in this communal space. Although the space is highly modern with its grays, its smooth surfaces, and its streamlined look, a wooden table brings you back to simpler times, making a lovely statement as one of the more rustic elements of the room. A cozy fireplace also adds a certain countryside charm to the place, turning this contemporary structure into a more comforting family home.
Beyond, you can get a glimpse of the kitchen, which dives further into the home's nature-centric theme with plenty of warm wooden surfaces and potted plants, while still maintaining the soft greys found throughout the rest of the home's design.
If you enjoy this home's simple and sophisticated design, you'll enjoy this tour of another Polish home built for modern family living.