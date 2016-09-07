A Wine Cellar Transforns Into A Winning Home

Architect Davide Domingues transformed this dilapidated outbuilding into a sleek and modern family home. The original structure was situated on cultivated agricultural lands where grapes were the predominant crop – The home is in Melgaço, a region of Portugal known for a long history of wine-making, and the original building clearly conveys the history part!

At just over 2000 square feet (200 square meters), the finished result is significantly larger than the original, turning an abandoned rural building into a peaceful and luxurious countryside escape. The architect created an angular, minimalist-inspired structure that cleverly combines the original character of the building with a modern layout, a lovely way to incorporate years of agricultural legacy into the modern home.