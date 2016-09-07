5 Tips To Keep Your Patio Perfect

A pot of geraniums is great, until the leaves start blowing down into the pool. Choose your plants wisely and save yourself the hassle of fishing around for leaves in the water when the weather gets cooler. Come autumn, a potted palm tree or succulent garden is a much better choice for a poolside patio than a leafy array of flowers and blooms – you'll thank yourself later on! Overall, evergreen plants, cacti, palms, and succulents are excellent choices, as they naturally keep their leaves up and out of the yard!

As you've seen, each of these tips presents an investment of time and effort, but once you've made the leap, you'll be looking at a patio that brings you the opportunity to relax without fretting about getting the broom out yet again