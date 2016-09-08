Easy Home Decor Tips For A Terrific Tiny Bathroom

A tiny bathroom has the tendency to look overwhelmed by stuff. Keep your focus on the addition of pops of colour, and you'll avoid creating an overwhelming wave of decor that meets your eyes when you enter! One way to do this is to simplify your bathroom – first, decide what you truly need and what you don't (lookin' at you, old lipstick tubes). Then, take some time to haul everything out of the bathroom, from linens to potted plants to the bathroom scale. One by one, replace the items, and pay attention to the point when it starts feeling full. Focus on aesthetics – even if you need more items, you can always find a convenient way to store them so that they're not visually cluttering your space.

Another technique for giving your room pops of colour that coordinate (as this example does) is to run to the nearest craft store and pick up a tube of paint. Painting your objects in a matching color will create a more cohesive theme that carries your eyes throughout the space seamlessly.

Small bathrooms may lack space, but there's something to be said for the cozy, comforting, and quaint charm of a tiny bathroom. Keep this in mind as you decorate, and find decor whose colours and style match the cozy dimensions and layout of your space.