A One-Of-A-Kind Home That's Absolutely Wild

It's wacky, it's wild, and it's full of unexpected twists and turns. As a surreal, inspiring, and imaginative space, this home is truly fit for an artist, and has been conveniently designed to include a large studio and workshop space as well as plenty of natural light. Created as a home and studio for the artist Lara Rios, architect firms Miba and Si02 created a highly unique and dynamic space for inspiring creativity. The home was built to accommodate four separated modules: a main living space, a studio, a guest house, and a garage.

Come tour this wild home – you never know what awaits you around every corner!