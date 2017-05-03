A One-Of-A-Kind Home That's Absolutely Wild

It's wacky, it's wild, and it's full of unexpected twists and turns. As a surreal, inspiring, and imaginative space, this home is truly fit for an artist, and has been conveniently designed to include a large studio and workshop space as well as plenty of natural light. Created as a home and studio for the artist Lara Rios, architect firms Miba and Si02 created a highly unique and dynamic space for inspiring creativity. The home was built to accommodate four separated modules: a main living space, a studio, a guest house, and a garage.
Come tour this wild home – you never know what awaits you around every corner!
The first thing that you notice about this home is it's highly unique blocky character. These architects used many different angles and intersecting lines to create a highly energetic structure, with a plain white exterior allowing the unique blocky shape of the home to take center stage.
They say that a first impression is lasting, but this clearly doesn't apply to this house! Here's a dramatic view of the home's entrance, but as you'll see in the following shots, this structure tends to change its mind at the flip of a coin. One minute it's the bold white geometrical wonder that you see here, and the next minute it's a low-profile structure just barely sticking out of the ground.
One minute, this home is practically bursting from the ground, and the next minute, it's covered by it! The top of this home features a seamless green roof that appears to seamlessly join the house with the surrounding lawn. Although the structure is highly modern, these architects have gone to lengths to ensure that the energy of the natural environment has been incorporated into its design, and this green roof is just one of those measures.
In back, the home looks completely different. Here, a bold horizontal stripe of white draws a clear line across the low profile of the home, creating a look that sits back and lets the hillside lawn do all the talking.
Notice how floor-to-ceiling windows have been included on every surface and at various angles in the home's design, making for a well-illuminated interior space filled with natural light wherever you look.
Here, you can identify the four separate modules of the home. The studio is the largest, with a small garage attached on the left side. There's a principal living space that hugs the studio and garage, while the guest house is a bit further out, offering guests a bit more distance from the main hubbub of the home.
What was wild on the outside is even wilder on the inside! This spontaneous and energetic interior is a far cry from the straight, rectangular shapes you're expecting in a home! Here, a view down into the studio below provides a glimpse of the forest outside, as well as a focus on the intersecting lines of the home's construction. These strong, straight white lines create extra energy in a space that's already filled with bright colour and natural light, making for a vibrant artistic workspace that's positively buzzing with energy.
Who wouldn't be inspired in a studio like this? This studio has everything an artist could ever dream of, from plenty of wall space to lofty ceilings to an open layout that allows you to move around as you please. This studio was clearly designed with large projects in mind, as it's the widest and tallest of all the spaces in the home, with ample light entering at various angles from the windows above.
The studio also includes a convenient and spacious storage area with a classic cubby shelf for holding all of the artists books and materials. Glancing up, you can see the large window that gives a an observer the chance to observe the artist from above without disturbing her work!
This kitchen is a luminous and imaginative space, with plenty of access to outdoor views, a shiny polished floor reflecting the natural light, a corrugated ceiling that conducts energy along the length of the room, and a large copper lamp that takes the room's spotlight. The kitchen is given a rustic tone with the copper lamp, a warm tone from the polished wooden floor, and a modern edge from the sleek, glossy island, making for an eclectic mixture of styles that seem to balance one another perfectly. Like in the rest of the home, it's impossible to be uninspired in a space as energetic and creative as this!
Here in the guest room, the designers have opted for a minimalist approach. The main attraction is the forest that's visible through the large window, while a bed is tucked out of the way in its own little nook in the corner of the room. The industrial theme of the corrugated ceiling is continued throughout the home – even into the bedroom – creating an edgy and unexpected energy in the room. It's a peaceful spot with purse white almost everywhere you look, but there's no doubt that this room is still infused with the same vibrancy and motion as the rest of this dynamic home.