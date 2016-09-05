A Stunning Home With A Striking Roof

Today, we are going to visit Portugal, where design professionals, Urban Core, have a very unique design in store for us!

This beautiful, modern home is packed with charm and personality, thanks to the innovative way that the designers have played with certain features. One of these is the stunning roof! You'll be amazed by how the designers have introduced different lines and shapes, which give this home a very dramatic effect.

Let's take a look at this impressive design and see how we too can create a little bit of magic in our own homes.