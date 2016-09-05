A Stunning Home With A Striking Roof

Today, we are going to visit Portugal, where design professionals, Urban Core, have a very unique design in store for us!
This beautiful, modern home is packed with charm and personality, thanks to the innovative way that the designers have played with certain features. One of these is the stunning roof! You'll be amazed by how the designers have introduced different lines and shapes, which give this home a very dramatic effect.
Let's take a look at this impressive design and see how we too can create a little bit of magic in our own homes.
In this image, we can see how this home looks pretty classic and contemporary, with it's manicured lawn, neat garden, beige plastered walls and moderate use of glass throughout the facade. This is a very sweet and homely design, that would appeal to just about any family.
The roof, however, changes everything.
The rich tones of the wood as well as the thickness of the structure make for a very unique twist on the classic family home look and feel. The way that the roof tilts at an angle also creates that very dramatic effect that we spoke of earlier. This is no ordinary home!
On this side of the home, we come across an expansive wooden terrace. The wood used for the flooring of this space matches the wood of the roof, neatly packaging the architectural design and style of the home flawlessly.
The terrace features all sorts of gorgeous furniture, including sun loungers and an outdoor dining room. This is the perfect space for the family to enjoy dinners under the stars or afternoons relaxing with a book in the fresh air.
We can see that the terrace is connected to the interior of the home via large glass doors that slide open. These allow the interior and exterior living spaces to flow together, visually and physically expanding the living areas.
If we make our way through the interior of the home, we can see that open plan becomes a common theme throughout. The same tones and materials are also maintained.
In the dining room, rich wooden floors match beautiful wooden furniture, while white walls, cupboards and chairs break up the honey tones. These colours work in harmony with one another, creating a very warm, appealing and cozy interior design.
The dining room lighting is the star of the show, however, and once again shows how the designers have added unusual shapes and angles to the home for a very original look and feel. The dining room light in this design is a sparkling gold colour and thanks to its curves, seems to flow through the horizontal space. It's not purely decorative, however. This light also ensures that the dining room features a beautiful soft glow and is packed with ambiance in the evening.
Dining in this space is nothing but a pleasure!
In this image, we can see how the dining rooms flows onto the living room, separated by a low wall that encases a fireplace. Do you see how function and design continue to collide in this impressive space?
In an open plan home like this, natural light plays a big role. The designers have invested in large sheets of glass for the windows and the doors, ensuring that this home is naturally brightened and warmed up throughout the day. This is further enhanced by the light walls and wooden floors.
The style of the interiors doesn't compromise on comfort either. We can see how a thick rug and high quality living room furniture ensures that this room is just as much a space that you want to cuddle up in as it is a space that you'd want to show off to guests.
A family home with a large garden means that you can really go all out!
In this family home, the designers installed a play set with swings, ensuring that this space is as functional for the family as it is trendy.
In this image, we can see how the interior flows out onto the garden, creating a wonderful interaction between the indoors and the outdoors. This means that mom and dad can keep an eye on the kids at all times while they are playing.
Have a look at these other 17 lovable garden spaces ideal for your home.
Stairs are another element in a home that are functional, getting us from one floor to the next, but that doesn't mean that they can't become a design element too!
In this home, the designers created a bold and impressive wooden staircase that runs along the exterior space. It matches the wood of the roof, tying the natural materials together. The result is simply breathtaking.
If you like these stairs, you'll love these wooden staircases that wow!