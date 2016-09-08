Your browser is out-of-date.

The Quaint Family Home That Delights Inside

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
REPORTAJE FOTOGRÁFICO ALQUILER TURÍSTICO, Become a Home
There’s so much cutting edge home inspiration out there that we like to tone it down and go back to the classics now and then. Today we’ll look at a simple family home that has incredible interiors. The house is homey, bright, and perfect for family life. The interior designers at Become a Home used colour sparingly. The neutral palette has bright pops of colour in unexpected places that create a dynamic family home. Let’s go take a look!

​Entry way

Become a Home Scandinavian style houses
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

The pale pink facade of this quaint family home is unassuming. It doesn't hint at the wonderful home inside! There is a Scandinavian feel to the exterior design of the house.  The simple yard has plants and a wooden fence in front. The dry stack detail between the two stories adds some flair to the otherwise simple facade.

Cozy eat-in nook

Become a Home Kitchen
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

Having a cozy space in the kitchen is a fun addition to the house. This is undoubtedly one of the most inviting spaces in the home! The round dining table is compact and ideal for a breakfast nook. The charming table setting goes well in this space. It even matches the curtains! The window brings lots of light into this little area and makes for a great place to have a meal.

​Modular kitchen

Become a Home Kitchen
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

This is a straightforward kitchen with just enough counterspace and storage to be functional. The kitchen has retro style but the brushed steel appliances bring in a little modern edge. We love the tiled backsplash and the lone blue cabinet! They bring some individuality to the kitchen.

Living room

Become a Home Living room
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

This living room is meant to be simple and comfortable. The understated furnishings and decor won't distract from quality time with family. We love the funky arm chairs that contrast the plain hues in the rest of the room!

Dining room

Become a Home Scandinavian style dining room
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

The simple wood of the dining table and chairs sets the mood for a light hearted dining space. The primary-colour blue of the seat cushions bring some playfulness into the space. The table setting is delightful! There are cabinets along the wall of the dining area that provide plenty of storage. Their dark glass panels give the space a 1970s charm.

Guest bedroom

Become a Home Scandinavian style bedroom
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

Let's take a look at this home's guest room. The vibrant colours of pinkish hues make the room pop. The plain white furniture and walls bring some style and class to a simple room. This looks like a cozy place to put up friends and family and have them feel like they're staying in a chic hotel.

Another guest bedroom

Become a Home Scandinavian style bedroom
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

This extra bedroom room is done in blue with unique furnishing. We love the plentiful throw pillows and the house plant! This home has plenty of room for a large family. The room is not overly spacious so the minimal furnishings and decor make up for the lack of space. 

For more ideas for the guest bedroom, check out our feature on tiny bedrooms

Kid's bedroom

Become a Home Scandinavian style bedroom
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

Even if they are an only child, most kids want to have a bunk bed in their room. Bunk beds make sleepovers magical! There’s lots of room in this bedroom for kids to play and goof around.

Master bedroom

Become a Home Scandinavian style bedroom
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

While the other bedrooms boasted bold coloured linens and furnishings, this room is simple and warm. The wood floor in this room brings a relaxed feel to the room. the subtle yet luxurious bedspread echoes the red curtains. Minimalistic prints on the wall elevate the style of the bedroom. This room is completed by a ensuite and an amazing view!

Bathroom

Become a Home Scandinavian style bathroom
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

This is an unexpectly stunning bathroom. Dreamy sky blue tiles decorate the walls and the clear glass shower is a beautiful addition to the bathroom. With a few plants and white towels this looks like a spa resort bathroom!

Open plan

Become a Home Living room
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

Returning to the main floor we can see the open plan of the dining and living room areas.  Outside there are hedges creating some seperation from the neighbours.  The lush green view is perfect from this welcoming family room!

Incredible patio

Become a Home Patios & Decks
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

Outside we see there is a perfect outdoor dining space. The red tile brings some mediterreanean flair to the deck. This is a great space to entertain and unwind. There is a lot of potential here for even more seating and with some creative design and lighting this could be the best “room” in the house.

Check out our experts on terraces for some more outdoor living inspiration.

Stunning view

Become a Home Scandinavian style bedroom
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

We hope you’ve enjoyed our look at this simple but beautiful family home. The interior design is clean and functional. We love this final view from one of the upstairs bedrooms!

Thanks for touring the house with us! Check out this tour of a modern home with historic flair.

What do you think of this charming family home?

