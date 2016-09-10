A Home Restoration That Respects The Past

Sometimes when you open the door to a home, you know from the start that it's a special space. Such is the case with this home. Despite dated decor and rundown -- even vandalized--rooms, the potential was obvious.

The house was an old building full of history and interesting features. Over time, it had been neglected and abandoned. But under the careful and creative direction of SHI Studio, Sheila Moura Azevedo Interior Design, this formerly damaged villa was transformed into a clean, bright home full of character and style.