A Refreshing Reno For This Dull Dated Home

With chocolate brown tiles on the walls and beige ones on the floor, the bathroom is now a rich and glossy space to bathe, energise and get ready for the day. The chic sinks, sleek cabinet, white and glass window and avant-garde fixtures stand out elegantly against the brown canvas, while a long mirror lends the illusion of additional space.

This makeover is an inspiration with its focus on the right colours, rich textures and smart furnishing.