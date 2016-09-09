A Contemporary Green Home in Monochrome

We are in the 2000-year old German city of Cologne today, which overlooks the Rhine River and is home to the famous gothic Cologne Cathedral with twin spires. It is here that we chanced upon this stylish detached house with garage, and decided to explore it closely. This energy efficient houses enjoys an open plan layout with living, dining and kitchen nicely merging with each other. It also comprises of 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, storage and utility rooms, loft and a large basement. Chiefly rendered in grey and white both inside and outside, the house is surrounded by lush lawns and celebrates sleek, modern designs. So let’s find out more about this lovely abode designed by the architects at Knitting Architekten+Ingenieure.
The sophisticated white and dark grey colour palette of this extremely stylish house contrasts charmingly with the green of the beautiful lawn. The entire wall is made of French windows, which converts this simple house into a stunning statement! This open-plan design also blends the indoors with the outdoors. The four skylights on the pretty sloping roof are a brilliant idea – these together with the glass wall ensure a flood of natural light inside the house. The tall chimney heading up from the fireplace inside adds a dramatic touch. The deck with its comfortable seating arrangement looks like a delightful place to relax, and the children are sure to enjoy playing on the lush lawn!
The side of the house is no less of a statement with its striking black-bordered windows set in the pristine white of the wall. White and black is an evergreen colour palette and, teamed with the plentiful and creative use of glass, it produces a truly dynamic effect here.
Who doesn’t love the warmth of a good fireplace on a chilly day! This stylish monochromatic fireplace is livened by the bright orange flames and you get to enjoy a wonderful view of the attractive lawn while toasting your toes! The modern chrome chimney and recessed lights emphasize the contemporary look of the area.
At just over 2,000 square feet (213 square meters), this home consumes less than 70 KWs of power.The living, dining and kitchen area are completely open, like the garden-side facade. Alone, the attic has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and utility room space. Large loft, storage and utility room replacing the expensive basement.
The monochromatic colour scheme continues to the kitchen, which is predominantly an immaculate white affair with elegant touches of black. The starkness of the décor is somewhat relieved by a cool grey floor. Adding to the modern, minimalistic look of this functional kitchen is the lack of handles for the drawers and cabinets and the contemporary linear design of the furniture and fittings. The recessed lights dotting the ceiling also add to the modern and sophisticated look of the kitchen.
The concrete staircase is set in an all-white serene ambiance and the recessed lights in the passage team well with the pristine aura of the area. The lights in the wall cast a soft glow on the stairs, while the grey concrete floor breaks the monotony of white. We can easily visualize climbing the staircase at night – practically floating up amidst the soft glow of the twinkling wall lights!
The architects have showcased an optimal use of large windows for bringing the outdoors into this sleek and contemporary home. The open-plan design and creative monochromatic colour palette make a dynamic impact and work in cohesion to make this home a modern work of art! Take another tour for more ideas - This Family Home Is Simple Yet Sophisticated.