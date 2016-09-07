Beautiful kitchens: 7 ideas to decorate the walls

The decor in our home is very important, whatever the style we choose. Tips are always welcome, to keep us up to date with the latest trends. This is especially true for the kitchen.

Why is it so difficult to get the hang of decorating a kitchen wall? Often we aren't sure how to create a space that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. You may worry that anything you do to a kitchen wall will be ruined by splashing pots of soup or grubby hands or that certain combinations of decor and design won't look very nice.

This is why, homify wants to share a few tricks with you to add a bit of charm to your kitchen.

The kitchen is a room that you share with your family, where you come together to meet before meals or chat while helping each other cook. It is truly the heart and soul of the home, where memories are made. These memories should be accompanied by great style!

We hope you enjoy browsing through this ideabook on how you to can create the prettiest kitchen by utilizing that kitchen wall!