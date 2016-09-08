This Home Ditches The Dirty Thirties For A Modern Makeover

This old home in the cosmopolitan and global city of London was stuck in the 1930s with its obsolete design. With its white, grey, beige colour palette and stone accents, it was once a charming residence. But the structure called out for a more modern revamp with the passage of time. And the transformation brought about a trendy linear look for the home, even as the architects from Greater London’s Holland and Green tried to retain the essence and elegance of the old building. So the new abode is replete with cozy rustic elements, but also features a contemporary open plan layout and minimalistic design scheme. Fashionable appliances, colourful furnishing and pretty lights make for additional brownie points.
The façade was a tad bit boring with its faded brick and white walls. The sloping roofs were also positioned in a cookie cutter style which did not really set this home apart from any other in the neighbourhood. The architects made sure the neighbours were not overshadowed by additions on both sides, as well as the loft and rear additions that added a fabulous light filled kitchen which is elegantly connected to the garden and topped by an amazing vaulted master suite.
Now, an A-line structure greets you when you look at the back of the home and its pristine white exterior walls. A tower of glass windows rises up in a neat column to touch the peak of the single sloping roof. At the same time, a neat layer for the terrace adds a defining edge to the home. The indoor dining space has been nicely integrated with the outdoors through folding glass doors, while the backyard patio features cozy outdoor seating for open air fun.
The kitchen has been left open for a more modern outlook. The wall at the far end holds cabinets and niches for housing shiny chrome appliances. The island has an open faced shelf that looks out towards the rest of the hallway, and is a storage haven for various odds and ends. A wooden plank projects from the island to act as a breakfast nook and work station simultaneously. The practical use space is what really appealed to us here. Don’t miss the trendy barstools and black pendant lamps which go into making a bold decor statement.
The diagonal setting of the main hall gives rise to a whimsical feel that adds to the appeal of the colourful sectional. Done up with bright stripes and patterns, this couch mirrors the backdrop of the shelves in the kitchen island as well. The textured wall in stone at the far end comes with a glossy white low slung entertainment unit for company and contrast. Also, the light-hued herringbone floor lend a warm and welcoming touch to the open plan layout.
This corner is perfect for curling up with a book and losing yourself in the land of imaginative stories. The hot pink armchair is our favourite as the sky blue wall with the deer head is a cross between manor living and charming cottage style decor. The patterned rug adds an exotic feel to the space, while the piled up logs on either side of the blue wall promises countless hours of warm comfort.
This attic-like bedroom has a soothing touch thanks to the glass windows and white walls. The modern chandelier is the only dramatic accent here, as the rest of the room flaunts a rustic edge thanks to the Scandinavian furniture with their linear finish.
Loaded with doses of rusticity, quirkiness, cottage-like charm and a very modern spirit, this revamped London house is now a cozy and vibrant retreat for those who desire peaceful urban living.