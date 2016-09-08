Design Lesson: How To Create A Bright Charming Apartment

Milan is often considered to be the ultimate destination for fashion and design enthusiasts. With its rich cultural, architectural and artistic heritage, it lures countless tourists every year. And this time, while exploring the city, we fortunately came across Apartment – Via Crespi, which floored us with its bright white interiors, charming designer touches, cozy furnishing, and vintage accents. The elegant simplicity of the abode appealed to us easily, while we fell in love with the generous amounts of greenery that dot the interiors. Rendered by the architects at Fabio Azzolina Architetto, this apartment will inspire you with its inviting hues, arty accents and more.
The living room brings alive the colours of the beautiful and delicate orchids with a play of white, beige and purple. While a single purple couch makes for a zany look, a neat patterned rug underfoot serves as its trendy partner in style. The rest of the room has been done up with lively indoor plants for a refreshing ambiance. Also, simple and sleek wooden furniture ensures that one’s attention goes to the wooden flooring and its rich finish.
A long corridor transports you to a book lover’s paradise. Here, undisturbed by needless frills and fancies, neat rows of white shelves hold myriad books. The other end of the bookish corridor features a stool and table and an oversized artwork above the same. The bookshelves are illuminated intelligently, so that you never experience a single gloomy moment in this intellectual getaway.
The design details of the home hooked us from the word go. The purple couch has a stylish look that can lift even the drabbest of spaces. Meanwhile, the white shelves on the walls and the slim-legged end table come together for a unique statement that adds to the appeal of the couch. Earthy-hued pottery sits under the table, while a pretty glass vase holds flowers for natural charm.
The predominantly white kitchen with its elegant grey floor looks very bright and soothing. Neat cabinets and shelves line its canvas, while the vintage dining table takes the centre stage. Sleek natural wooden chairs with trendy backs accompany the table, while indoor greens make dining a rejuvenating experience. Chic pendant lamps and artworks glam up this space nicely.
Simply calling this space a bathroom would be an utter injustice! Wooden textures, a stylish white sink and many hues of granite come forth to create an impressive and wholesome look here.
This white country style bathroom has oodles of appeal, thanks to the woven baskets and wooden open shelf on the side. Also, the gilded mirror adds a dramatic vintage look along with the classic white bath tub with shiny fixtures.
The lavish use of white, love for books and greenery, simple but elegant materials, and unique decorative touches make this Italian home a treat for the senses.