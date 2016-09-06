Before and After: A Forgettable Home Turns Fun and Fancy

This simple bedroom is as textured and minimal as the bath. The grey-green covers have a stubbly texture that contrasts nicely with the flowing curtains in the same shade. Much like in the living room, the floating shelves on either side of the bed eliminate the need for side tables and make the room feel balanced and unique. In this room there is a pop of colour in the form of the red candles that add a little romance to the space.

For some, this quirky and bright space hits just the right minimalist note. While no one would dispute that this space is a huge improvement on the ruins it began as, some may feel that warmth is still lacking. If you agree, this light cedar house might be just the home for you!