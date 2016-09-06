The Charming Apartment With Delightful Up-Cycling

How much character can a 300 square foot (30 m2) apartment have? It turns out that it can have a ton! Architects Spamroom have created a two-room apartment that's stylish, functional, and that incorporates a variety of up-cycled materials. This home has a kitchenette, a desk area, a washroom, and way more storage than you'd expect. Join us on this tour and prepare for a delightful home that has character to spare.
This is the whole apartment (other than the bathroom tucked in around the corner)! The focal point of the space is clearly the massive bed, that contains a ton of room for furniture and even a corner for slippers! That's a unique feature you don't see everyday. In a small space like this you just don't have the room for a side table, so its a good thing this bed has one incorporated right into it! Check along the closest side, the hard surface all along it is the table, and it serves as the storage spot for the remote, along with anything else the residents want to bring to bed.
This huge storage cabinet is very versatile and curves around the wall to the kitchen. If you're wondering why the towels are out here instead of in the bathroom, and why there's a suitcase tucked into the bottom of this cabinet, it's because this apartment was also designed to meet the needs of hotel rooms in a non-traditional, but very practical, way. That's right, if this wonderful room catches on you could be visiting hotels that look like this!
As we turn around the corner to the kitchenette we start to notice that no two doors on this cabinet are the same. That's because they've all been up-cycled from discarded furniture! Not only is this an inexpensive option for your own cabinets, the many textures and tones of wood make for a beautiful pastiche. The kitchen feels unique, quirky, and still unified through the use of the pine paneling.
When you take a closer look at this kitchen you realize just how cute it is. The tiling is in robin egg blue, and just simple enough to provide a solid background for each of the unique materials below. The kitchen faucet is up-cycled brass, the counter top is pine for stability, and the dishes are charming. Between those features are the mix-matched cupboard doors this kitchen has a ton of adorable little details.
Over the radiator a long and light wooden desk has been placed to make a study or work spot. The adorable cube seats fit just under the table so that they aren't in the way when no one is using them. The drawers on the desk have up-cycled knobs that look adorable, especially across from the salvaged railing post that supports the desk on the other side.
The bathroom feels more modern and simple than the rest of the apartment. If you only have two spaces in the house it is nice to have differing styles for each so that they both feel like refreshingly unique spaces. With its huge mirror and tall shower this bathroom is also making the most of its small space. It feels spacious both in the shower and out.
