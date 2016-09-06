The Charming Apartment With Delightful Up-Cycling

Over the radiator a long and light wooden desk has been placed to make a study or work spot. The adorable cube seats fit just under the table so that they aren't in the way when no one is using them. The drawers on the desk have up-cycled knobs that look adorable, especially across from the salvaged railing post that supports the desk on the other side.

