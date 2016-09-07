The Home with Style as Far as the Eye Can See

The open-concept main floor of this home is really long – and it's stylish the whole way down! This rustic and modern mix was created by the architects at Trewin Design, who have proven that they know how to make wood and stone combinations look modern and luxurious. You'll fall in love with this home's dark and earthy kitchen that's decked out in rich wood. And you'll certainly want to cozy up next to the amazingly modern drop-down fireplace. Let's take a look, but be warned – you're going to want this one for yourself!
How did these brilliant designers make this home look so rustic and so modern at the same time? The huge wooden beams and the exposed stone wall both add some rustic flair to the classically modern white walls and ceiling, The hardwood floor is both styles in one, the wood is rustic but the light finish and orderly look is modern. The fireplace does double duty too. It's a traditionally rustic feature made modern with it's dark and smooth appearance, and it's incredible drop-down design.
Pulling back from the fireplace a little bit, we can see the long wooden dining table. In a home as long as this one you can afford the space to include a huge table like this. The wood is finished a little darker than the flooring and it feels more natural as a result. The chairs are a simple design that combine wood legs with a modern seat, in a variety of bright colours. Another character adding feature is the light fixture, repeated three times to light the whole table. It's a warm and simple design that fits right in with all of the wood.
These huge windows show up the beautiful natural surroundings, and bring in enough natural light to flood the whole house. Extra effort has been put into this living space to make it romantic. There's a shelf cut into the stone wall where some candles have been tucked away. The rolling T.V. stand has been made out of some fine wood. There's also some carved wooden statues in the corner that add some unique character to the space.
This home is like a long and elegant hallway that just doesn't end. This side of the living space looks more modern, with it's gigantic couch that has a bright pop of colour in those pillows. Neon red is not the colour we would have expected for this space, but it feels fresh and stylish. This kind of bold choice can be hard to commit to in your living room, but don't be afraid to take risks! We have seven other wild ideas for your living room that will inspire you.
Everything about this kitchen just works. The wood is warm and has kept the knot details to provide an incredible texture. The dark island, shelving and counter top make the space feel rich and modern. As for practicalities, there's a double oven, a huge sink, a tall stainless steel fridge, and a fantastically placed stove-top! It's easy to imagine cooking in here!
The moonlight ambiance must be incredible in this bedroom! It leads onto a natural looking stone patio that feels right in tune with the rest of the exterior of the house. To balance this, the inside of the bedroom is white and soft. The bed is modern and simple, with a wood foundation, and we can see some more wood in the windows in the back of the room.
There's one last area of this house that we simply must show you. This balcony has a fantastic views bordered by a glass railing to let you see the most of them. There's a triangular skylight in the centre that looks down on the bedroom, and its frosted for privacy. Still, the extra natural light this skylight lets in must be fantastic!
