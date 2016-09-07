The Home with Style as Far as the Eye Can See

There's one last area of this house that we simply must show you. This balcony has a fantastic views bordered by a glass railing to let you see the most of them. There's a triangular skylight in the centre that looks down on the bedroom, and its frosted for privacy. Still, the extra natural light this skylight lets in must be fantastic!

If you loved this warm and modern home you'll find further inspiration in this phenomenal stacked town home.