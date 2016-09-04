Top 5 of the Week: Home Decor Blunders to Green Homes

We love Kubu too! and yes, it costs less than a loaded Chevy pickup!

In the midst of tiny-house fever, a German architecture firm THULE Blockhaus created Kubu to meet growing demand . Their houses come with an attractive guarantee; you could move in after only 2-6 weeks. It's a contemporary micro-loft with an area of 900 square feet (84 square metres). The total cost of a completed Kubu is close to $45,000. Simply a drop in the bucket compared to housing prices in Toronto or Vancouver! Provided you find the right lot, Kubu could be an affordable option for newcomers to the market.