The Family Home That Has It All

Today we are going to travel to Beaconsfield in the United Kingdom, where interior design professionals Zodiac Design built a family home that truly has it all.

As we explore each section of this home, from the outside in, we will see just how beautiful a family home can be, while still managing to maintain its comfort and functionality.

Spread over three-storeys, we will also see how every inch of this home has been impressively utilized.

George Bernard Shaw once said, A happy family is but an earlier heaven.

Today, we will see how a gorgeous piece of architecture and fabulous interior design can contribute to a very happy family.