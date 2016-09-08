The Story of a Stylish Home – From the Planning Stages

Polish design professionals, ARCHON + PROJEKTY DOMOW, have a real treat in store for us today.

We are going to explore a home from the outside in and see how it translates directly from an architectural plan!

The house has been designed to include a very impressive roof and facade as well as a direct flow between the interior spaces and the gorgeous garden. We will also witness how the stylish facade ensures that the home stands out, but still works beautifully with the nature that surrounds it.

Today's project is also a wonderful example of how comfort and functionality merges with style and trend.

Are you ready to take a look?