This Depressing Apartment Gets A Bright Makover

Today, we are going to travel to South Korea, where design professionals, Invent Design, took an old-fashioned and disorganized home and transformed it into a gorgeous space packed with modern charm and sophisticated personality.

You won't believe how this depressingly outdated home has undergone a complete make-over, becoming a delightful family home that anyone would be proud to live in.

This ideabook will show you how small changes can make a big difference!