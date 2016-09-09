This Depressing Apartment Gets A Bright Makover

Today, we are going to travel to South Korea, where design professionals, Invent Design, took an old-fashioned and disorganized home and transformed it into a gorgeous space packed with modern charm and sophisticated personality.
You won't believe how this depressingly outdated home has undergone a complete make-over, becoming a delightful family home that anyone would be proud to live in.
This ideabook will show you how small changes can make a big difference!
In this image, we can see how the interiors were not very well organized. The kitchen is cut off from the rest of the home, resulting in a very cramped and crowded space. This isn't a room you would feel inspired to cook in because there is no flow between the spaces!
In this image, we can see how long, narrow hallways have been jam-packed with items, which affects the flow of the home yet again. The family have not utilized storage space, which means that the interior design of the home looks very chaotic.
Have a look at these really clever storage solutions for small homes to see how you can utilize storage space.
The decor in this home is very old-fashioned and outdated, which doesn't make for a very modern or sleek family home.
In the living room, we can see a bit of potential! There is lots of natural light, fairly high ceilings and an expansive room. Will the designers be able to do something special with this?
The wooden cladding in this room is very outdated and needs to be removed immediately!
The exterior of the home is just as unappealing as the interior of the home, with a very old-fashioned brick facade. There are also items littered throughout the garden including buckets, mops, clothes lines and cloths. The exterior area around the home has become a dumping ground, which doesn't create a very welcoming or inviting facade.
Can you believe the difference?
The designers maintained the brick but painted it a far more modern and elegant grey . This works in harmony with the wooden deck that they've installed throughout the surrounds of the home, which has instantly transformed it into a far more well-organized space.
It also makes this exterior space far more comfortable and functional! If you put a chair or two out here or even a small outdoor dining room set, you could enjoy the fresh air and sunshine from a very relaxing spot.
If we make our way inside the home, we come across a very sleek and minimalist design. This is a far cry from the dark and dingy interior design that we witnessed in the home before the renovation!
For starters, the designers have totally opened the space up by utilizing natural light. Gone are the curtains and drapes, allowing sunlight to stream into the home at all times.
They've also gone for neutral colours and simple, functional furniture pieces and decor items. This is a far more effective design scheme for a small home!
In the dining room, we can see how simple and effective the decor and design is. The light wooden floors and light wooden furniture is complemented by the white walls.
In this image, we really get a sense of how less can be more. There is nothing on the walls and the furniture is lightweight and purely functional. This room just needs a tiny injection of personality.
Lighting in a room like this is very important for setting the tone and enhancing the mood. By choosing funky or detailed lampshades, it also doubles up as a decor element!
Do you see how by investing in smart storage solutions, the kitchen has been completely transformed? There is no unnecessary clutter lying around! This makes for a much more appealing kitchen space!
Especially in a small kitchen, you want all of your cooking accessories, cutlery, crockery and glassware to be stored neatly away. This keeps the counters bare as well as makes for a much more organized room. Immediately the flow is improved.
The neutral colours and clean lines enhance this effect.
Even in a sleek, minimalist and elegant home, you want to add a little bit of personality and charm to it.
In this little home office, we can see how the designers have added a splash of colour as well as some bold patterns, which contrasts with the simple white walls. This is subtle, yet very effective!
You can also add a piece of artwork, a family photograph or two or even a sculpture that speaks to who you are. Just don't overwhelm your home with too many items, especially if it is small.