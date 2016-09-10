This Award-Winning Garden Will Inspire You

Despite the fact that this intimate garden in Chelmsford, Essex occupies a small plot of land, it creates a lush, jungle-like atmosphere with a healthy variety of plants, interesting lighting, and many secret niches. The landscape designers Aralia Garden Design were commissioned with redesigning not only the backyard, but the front yard, rear garden, and driveway of the property as well! With so much space to work with, they were able to create an entire ecosystem surrounding the house, giving it lush green world all its own. Aralia worked to create a look that was in keeping with the Victorian character of the home by incorporating stonework and climbing vines, but they also added contemporary and unexpected features that give this garden the feeling of an exotic escape. The final result is a sensual escape from busy town life, as the garden offers many private, relaxing spaces completely sheltered from the modern world beyond.

This garden has won various awards, including the 2012 SGD Award for Best Small Residential Garden as well as the 2010 BALI Landscape Design Excellence Award. So what are you waiting for? It's time to explore this award-winning masterpiece.