An Impressively Edgy Cliffside Home To Grow Old In

This bright, modern, and bold entrance is a far cry from the dark and shadowed entrance of the previous structure. Here, this geometrically-inspired home sits proudly on the bluff, drawing strong horizontal lines with its bold white exterior walls and overhang. No more teetering on a steep ramp – this entrance offers solid footing, luxurious stone floors, and an assortment of herbs planted in a convenient raised bed (perfect for an avid gardener with limited mobility!).

This is just the first example of many that show how the home has been made as mobile and maneuverable as possible – not an easy feat for such a precarious location!