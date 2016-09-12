A Drab Home Gets An Infusion of Personality

Interior designers at CS Design were facing a home that offered plenty of open space, but no apparent style. These designers transformed the interior of this Sandton home from a discombobulated sprawl into a coherent, personality-infused space by flooding the space with light, balancing the arrangement of furnishings in each room, and adding hints of glamour that carry through the entire home. Most importantly, they've added pops of colour, texture, pattern, and shine that help to liven up the space, turning what was once a boring layout of evenly distributed furniture into an enriching and luxurious space.
scheme
Here's a snapshot of the original scheme, if that's what you'd venture to call it. This room benefits from a wide open layout, but it's been filled with an assortment of furniture that just sort of, well, sits there. The furnishings in the kitchen, living room, and dining room that you see here portray a static atmosphere where nothing is moving your eyes through the room. With a blocky arrangement like this, it's no wonder that the homeowners were looking to breathe a little more life, movement, and excitement into their decor.
As you'll soon see, the interior designers have done away with the washed-out and clashing blues, purples, and greys that fill the room, opting for a scheme that's filled with vibrant colours and furnishings that provide greater luminosity in the room. The designers have also reworked the bottom-heavy setting that you see here, creating a space that displays visually interesting decor that finally goes above the bottom half of the room.
This space is clearly lacking in several areas – there's little attention given to creating focal points, and the entire space lacks personality. It's easy to make these home decor mistakes if you're not careful! Have a look at this ideabook on common home decor mistakes to make sure you're staying on track.
This new kitchen is a breath of fresh air! The oddly-shaped counter has been done away with, replaced by a sleek white countertop with matching white chairs. Now unearthed from the mismatched rugs, the white floor is available for reflecting the sunlight and filling the kitchen with a natural white glow. The room has been given an updated feel with the addition of two polished metallic lamps, as well as an interesting black and white scheme that incorporates both black and white cabinetry for a fun contrast. Overall, this is a kitchen designed with function in mind, as the cabinets offer easy viewing with transparent doors, and the shape of the kitchen provides a convenient (and spacious) cooking prep zone.
Before, the dark blue of the couch weighed the room down. Now, the slight sheen and brighter hue of this new couch brings it to life! With a contrast wall reflecting the blue scheme, this room has been given a personality all its own, despite sharing open space with the dining room and kitchen. White pillows brighten up the deeper tones of the furniture, displaying a fun mix of patterns that gives the living room a sense of playfulness. Most importantly, the designers have added a sparkling chandelier to draw the eyes upward, creating a holistic and balanced look that appears complete from top to bottom.
The patterns of the old decor scheme have been given a major update – gone is the sparse scattering of a few random prints here and there! This new look includes layered patterns that provide a fun contrast with a mixture of paisley, organic, and geometric prints. With a pleasant balance of print sizes and textures, the room now establishes a coherent mix-and-match look that appears intentional rather than unintelligible.
The wide open space has now been given a consistent theme though all of its spaces in order to draw the rooms together in one. A colour scheme of whites, tans, and blues now fills all of the rooms, and each space offers a well-distributed balance of tones from light to dark. This space is far more dynamic than the original, which lacked the consistently arranged balance in each area of the downstairs space.
And a master bedroom it is! This room has been given a majestic touch through the addition of a dainty chandelier and rich blues and silvers displayed throughout the space. Everything in this room – from the heavy blue curtain to the polished wooden table to the assortment of patterned pillows – sends a clear message of comfort, luxury, and relaxation – a lovely message for a master bedroom.
The blues and silvers of the above bedroom have been carried through to this one as well, but the designers have created a variation on a theme by adopting a softer, more pastel-rich tone for this room. A plush headboard adds to the soft feel that's instilled with the fuzzy blankets and ample pillows, making for a guest room that's as lighthearted as it is comforting.
Once again, the interior designers who've transformed this home have done well to instill a sense of
theme throughout the entire space. While they haven't gone to lengths to match exact tones, they've used an array of similar light blues in the bed, rug, chair, and accent wall in order to compose the space. There's still a playful mix of patterns from the zig-zag throw to the cross-hatched pillow, but everything pulls together nicely under a robin's egg blue colour scheme.
Overall, this home's design has been reworked to incorporate a greater sense of personality and fun! If you're looking to find a theme that fits your own personality, have a look at this helpful ideabook.