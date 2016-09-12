A Drab Home Gets An Infusion of Personality

Here's a snapshot of the original scheme, if that's what you'd venture to call it. This room benefits from a wide open layout, but it's been filled with an assortment of furniture that just sort of, well, sits there. The furnishings in the kitchen, living room, and dining room that you see here portray a static atmosphere where nothing is moving your eyes through the room. With a blocky arrangement like this, it's no wonder that the homeowners were looking to breathe a little more life, movement, and excitement into their decor.

As you'll soon see, the interior designers have done away with the washed-out and clashing blues, purples, and greys that fill the room, opting for a scheme that's filled with vibrant colours and furnishings that provide greater luminosity in the room. The designers have also reworked the bottom-heavy setting that you see here, creating a space that displays visually interesting decor that finally goes above the bottom half of the room.

This space is clearly lacking in several areas – there's little attention given to creating focal points, and the entire space lacks personality. It's easy to make these home decor mistakes if you're not careful! Have a look at this ideabook on common home decor mistakes to make sure you're staying on track.