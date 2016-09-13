A Striking Home To Challenge The Status Quo

There's no questioning the bold nature of this recently built home! This glaring white mass made of reinforced concrete is entirely unexpected on this row of uniform, ordered homes. However, despite the bold, blocky statement that this window-less facade makes, it's still characterized by a sense of openness due to the way it appears to hovers above a welcoming open space at street level. This cut-out also offers a convenient sheltered spot for parking a car. Moreover, the way that the home is positioned at the front of the lot creates a sense of openness and friendliness with the passing street, taking what could be a very closed-off design and turning it into a friendly, forward, hello! .

At first glance, this design may appear showy, but it's also completely practical: as a garden often does best on the South side of a home, this home has been pushed forward towards the street – the North side of the lot – in order to accommodate a garden in the warmer, sunnier half of the lot.

