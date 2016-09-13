How to Make Your Home Dog-Friendly

Just as a mother and father baby-proof their home by getting special locks for their cabinets and picking up small choking hazards from the floor, you must also dog-proof your home! Dogs often take interest in items like cords, shoes, leather purses, plush items, and objects that have strong smells. A wagging tail can also target fragile items like tabletop vases or cups left out on the coffee table. When planning for a dog, you'll need to make sure that the items you'd like to keep safe are truly out of reach and that any foods your dog may take interest in are in the fridge or cabinets. This goes for the bag of dog food as well! No need for a stomachache from overindulgence!

Along with dog-proofing your items, you'll want to consider your dog's items. You may have small stuffed animals or fetch toys for playing with your dog – make sure that these toys are located in a space that conveys play time to your pet – keeping these items in your office, for example, may encourage them to start encroaching on your workspace. Keep the toys in a basket or box in a consistent spot so that you can train them to use their toys at the appropriate playtimes.

