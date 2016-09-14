A Cedar Home Filled With Natural Light

The structure of the walls is found in a rigid steel frame clad in Western Red Cedar. This vibrant red wood has a superior natural durability and is highly resistant to moisture, decay and insect damage. Within, a layer of sustainable wood-fibre board serves as thermal insulation, reducing heat loss in the winter and preventing overheating during the hot summer months.

That said, the cedar chosen for this building was a top-quality choice that is sure to retain its luster and colour for decades to come. In addition to being a high-quality and durable material, the use of cedar is a natural choice, as it creates a strong visual tie that anchors the building to its forested landscape.

