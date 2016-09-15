A Modern Home Camouflaged As A Rural Cottage

The design of the home is simple, yet the way it's been pieced together is quite intricate. The home appears to have been made in pieces and then pieced together by sliding the pieces into their current arrangement. This cut-out design turns a prominent front garage into a visually interesting piece protruding from the home – while some houses can be overwhelmed by garages that have been added as a clunky afterthought, this structure looks as though the house and garage are two pieces of a puzzle that were simply meant for each other.

The landscaping that surrounds the home is worth noting as well – as the structure employs sharp angles and straight lines, the plants that have been planted in the yard offer fluffy and soft textures that provide a contrast to the angular nature of the home.

For more front yard garden ideas, see this lovely ideabook.