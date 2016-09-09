A neatly packaged prefab home

German building professionals, Fingerhaus GMBH, are experts when it comes to designing smart and savvy family homes that bring cutting-edge architecture and functional elements to the fore.
The VIO is available in five sizes and this particular model is 1,560 ft² (145 m²).
Today, we are going to see how these expert home builders created a prefabricated home which shows that sometimes less is more. This simple, yet incredible home will show you how you can achieve comfort and style all in the same space. What's more is that this space doesn't have to be particularly large!
Let's take a look at this stylish little spot from the outside in!
From the get go, we can see that this is a very sweet and traditional prefabricated family home.
It features a classic gable roof as well as contemporary and modern neutral colours. The smooth white plastered walls work in harmony with the textured grey roof and finishes.
In this image, we can also see how the back of the house spills out onto a neat terrace , complete with comfortable sun loungers. This is the perfect spot for the family to enjoy afternoon barbeques or weekend naps.
The neatly manicured garden plays as much of a role in the look and feel of the property as the facade itself. Don't you lovely the sweetly sculpted trees?
In this image, we come across the front of the house which is approximately 1300 square feet (124 sqm) . It looks as pretty as a picture!
We can also see that this home isn't overtly large or ostentatious. In fact, it's a very sweet and modest size. Yet, its contemporary look and feel makes it look like the most stylish home on the block!
What's striking about the front of the home are the windows, which form different shapes and sizes throughout the facade. They also allow little glimpses into the home, as well as natural light and sunshine, without compromising on the privacy of the family.
An entrance is like the business card of your home! You want it to represent all of the style, elegance and sophistication that the rest of your home holds.
This entrance is the perfect style. It features functional and cutting-edge tiled steps that lead guests right up to the grey front door. A silver handle brings an edgy look and feel to the door while the slice of glass down the middle offers a little peek through into the interior. A light on the wall on the left ensures that people will always be able to see where they are going, no matter how dark it is.
Don't you love the little lollipop tree next to the stairs? A touch of greenery never goes amiss.
If we make our way into the home, we come across a very stylish living room.
The interior features the same colours that we saw on the outside – grey and white – which brings elegance and consistency to the design. The white floors and walls are softened by a plush grey rug and a very sleek and stylish L-shaped sofa. A touch of colour is added in the form of a pot plant and a patterned cushion or two, which is subtle yet effective.
The white walls and floors work perfectly for this type of home, because of the natural light that floods into this space. The large glass windows ensure that this room is lit up, with sunlight radiating off the white tones. This not only looks beautiful, but it opens the home up and naturally warms it.
If we head into the rest of the living space, we come across an open plan kitchen that flows into the rest of the home. This creates a very interactive and social area for the family, while making the interior of the home seem that much bigger.
In this image, we can see how effective a white kitchen can be, especially if there is a minimalist design. The result is a chic and clean looking space that looks dying to be cooked in! Have a look at these 10 all white kitchens for inspiration when it comes to your own kitchen.
The central kitchen island is a great addition to that space. It subtly keeps the kitchen slightly separated from the rest of the home, while providing a casual dining space for the family.
Do you see how a touch of personality and charm have been added to the home in the form of family photographs and artwork?
If we head into the baby's room, we see for the first time how a vibrant colour has been featured in the home. For a kid's bedroom, this works as it is a more creative and personal space.
You'll notice, however, that the designers have just painted one wall a bright pink. The rest of the space remains neutral and subtle, like the rest of the home. This ensures that the bright colours don't overwhelm the room. It also means that only one wall needs to be repainted if the residents ever want to change the design of this space.
You'll notice in this bedroom as well as throughout the rest of the home that the designers have invested in smart storage solutions, keeping only the most functional and necessary items in sight. The result is a spacious looking home that is neatly organized and very stylish looking!
In a small home, you need to make the absolute most of the space available to you. This is why the designers have utilized every single corner.
In this image, we can see how they've used a little nook for a home office by inserting a little desk and chair. It doesn't take up too much space, yet it serves the family very well!
The bedroom is one of the most minimalist spaces that we've experienced in the home, resulting in a very tranquil and peaceful environment. The soft colours and natural light make for a very warm, silk cocoon-like room that anyone would feel relaxed in!
The lighting in this room is also very important, enhancing the ambiance. The designers have opted for a soft lamp that hangs from the ceiling as well as little lamps next to the bed. For a bedroom, you could also invest in lanterns or candles.
We end off our tour in the bathroom, which is soothing thanks to the neutral colours, the strategic lighting and the natural light that flows through the windows.
The mirror above the sink, which is illuminated by the lights behind it, visually expands this space, making it seem that much bigger.
The cherry on top of this design, however, are the pots of flowers and plants that subtly decorate this space. This is a great tip for any room in the house!