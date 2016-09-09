A neatly packaged prefab home

German building professionals, Fingerhaus GMBH, are experts when it comes to designing smart and savvy family homes that bring cutting-edge architecture and functional elements to the fore.

The VIO is available in five sizes and this particular model is 1,560 ft² (145 m²).

Today, we are going to see how these expert home builders created a prefabricated home which shows that sometimes less is more. This simple, yet incredible home will show you how you can achieve comfort and style all in the same space. What's more is that this space doesn't have to be particularly large!

Let's take a look at this stylish little spot from the outside in!