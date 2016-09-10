Simple Clean Design Fills This Home

Today, we are going to visit South Korea where design professionals h.o.m.e.s.t.y.l.e.t.o.t.o have created one of the most interesting homes that we have seen in a long time.

This family home has so many twists and turns that each room we enter will leave you impressed and delighted! We will also see how the designers have truly worked with the space available to them, molding the home into the landscape, resulting in a very eclectic look and feel.

We will also see how a contemporary design can include some splashes of colour and personality, ensuring that the home is as unique to the family as it is to the design it represents.

Let's take a look!