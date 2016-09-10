Simple Clean Design Fills This Home

Today, we are going to visit South Korea where design professionals h.o.m.e.s.t.y.l.e.t.o.t.o have created one of the most interesting homes that we have seen in a long time.
This family home has so many twists and turns that each room we enter will leave you impressed and delighted! We will also see how the designers have truly worked with the space available to them, molding the home into the landscape, resulting in a very eclectic look and feel.
We will also see how a contemporary design can include some splashes of colour and personality, ensuring that the home is as unique to the family as it is to the design it represents.
Let's take a look!
If we look at the home for the first time, we can see that the property it is based on is on quite a steep incline, running parallel to a steep road. The designers thus had to work with the space available to them, molding the home into the landscape.
The home is rather expansive, with the designers utilizing the vertical space available to them. The home is several storeys high, made up of different levels, volumes and shapes. It is perched on the corner of the property, leaving room for a lovely little garden.
In this image, we can see how the designers opted for neutral colours including white plastered walls, grey roofs and wood cladding. However, already we have an eclectic twist. Do you see the yellow facade?
If we come around to the front of the house, we can see how it takes on a whole new look and feel. We can also see how it is at least three storeys high!
The expansive white facade is interspersed with woods and a splash of yellow. The wooden garage door contrasts beautifully with the white walls. Have a look at these other 6 extraordinary garages to protect your car.
If we head into the home, we can see that the design and shape of the rooms is very unusual!
The designers used the same neutral tones that we saw throughout the exterior, adding an industrial chic look and feel to the home in the form of a raw brick wall. This contrasts beautifully with the smooth plastered walls and polished wooden floors. The grey kitchen cupboards and counters bring in some warmth and charm.
The open plan kitchen and dining room creates a very social and interactive living area, while the expansive glass window allows sunlight to stream into the home. This is very modern, light and bright!
If we travel through the rest of the living space, we can see that natural light plays a big role throughout the home. The open plan design expands the space.
Natural light streams in through large glass windows and doors. Have a look at these other tips for bathing your home in natural light.
The artificial lighting in the living room complements the natural light, providing the space with a soft glow.
If we head into the bedroom, we can see how those neutral tones remain consistent.
An accent wall painted dark grey gives depth to this narrow space. It is a point of focus, without overwhelming the space or making it too dark and dingy.
On the right hand side of the wall, there is a large family photograph on the wall, which looks like a beautiful piece of artwork. This is very simple, yet very effective. It introduces charm and personality to this very personal room.
The bathroom is a wonderful room to explore because it shows just how important it is to have smart storage solutions in a family home.
In this image, we can see how a medicine cabinet takes up vertical space, while creating a place for the family to store all of their personal items such as toothpaste and creams. This keeps them neatly out of sight, ensuring that the bathroom always looks neat, tidy and minimalist.
The mirror in this room is also an important functional feature and not just so the residents can look at themselves while their do their make-up. It also visually expands the room, making it seem that much bigger!