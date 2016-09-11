This Boring Little House Goes From Gross to Green

Design professionals RK Next Architects, performed a miracle of sorts in Bayreuth, Germany. They took a small and old-fashioned home and completely transformed it into a modern, eco-friendly and stylish structure that brings new meaning to the term
green building.
As we tour this home, we will in fact see how the designers have literally injected new life into this stylishly renovated space.
Let's take a look at each room in the house as well as the fabulous facade and see just how magical this transformation is!
In this before image, it's apparent that this home was in serious need of a make-over.
The garden is completely overgrown, while the driveway that leads up to the garage could use a cleaning. It's very stained and it has weeds growing between the bricks!
The facade is very old-fashioned, while the roof looks like it. The dustbin outside the front door and the 1980's burglar bars do nothing to enhance the look and feel of the environment.
This doesn't even vaguely resemble the home that we saw in the previous image. This is a very chic, stylish and modern home with a futuristic design and a cutting-edge look and feel.
The home is single-storey, but spreads across the entire property. The dark wooden cladding contrasts beautifully with the grey roof, introducing different textures and tones. Large glass windows are interspersed throughout the facade, connecting the interior with the exterior spaces.
The garden is much better organized than in the previous design. There are neatly arranged garden beds and carefully chosen flowers, plants and trees. These beautifully enhance the contemporary facade.
If we zoom in on the home, we come across a beautiful entrance that is simply entrancing!
The plants, flowers and trees that we admired in the previous image are even more lush and gorgeous up close. Don't you love the stone path that leads through the abundant garden to the front door?
In this image, we can also see how little lights are installed throughout the exterior space, enhancing and illuminating the beautiful garden.
These factors all make for a very impressive entrance, leading up to the solid grey front door. Remember that your entrance sets the tone for what people will expect from the rest of your home – make it count!
Have a look at these 7 impressive ideas for your entrance.
If we go around the back of the house, we can see how the glass windows and doors that we saw at the front of the home are far more vast, wide and expansive. This is because the backyard is much more private.
The glass windows also naturally insulate the interior of the home, which is much more sustainable as it means less money spent on artificial lights and heating.
The interior and exterior spaces flow beautifully between one another, visually and physically expanding the living area. On the bottom floor, there is a beautiful terrace while on the upper level, there is a large balcony.
If we go inside this home, we come across a very savvy dining room.
Everything in this room is white, including the dining room table, chairs and walls. Then we come across something quite special and unique!
The designers have added two ottomans that are covered in AstroTurf as well as a ceiling that is covered in AstroTurf. It might seem an odd choice but we think it adds to the room's whimsy and it certainly is a conversation piece.
In this image, we come across a very modern reception area, which shows us that a section of this home may be used for work purposes.
The designers used neutral tones in this area of the home, which creates an elegant and sophisticated look and feel.
The set of shelves behind the desk keeps files, books and other items stored neatly away, without taking up an inch of floor space.
On the right of the desk, you'll see a portrait or artwork. This adds a bit of personality and charm to the space. Don't be afraid to add a bit of
you to a building!