This Boring Little House Goes From Gross to Green

Design professionals RK Next Architects, performed a miracle of sorts in Bayreuth, Germany. They took a small and old-fashioned home and completely transformed it into a modern, eco-friendly and stylish structure that brings new meaning to the term green building .

As we tour this home, we will in fact see how the designers have literally injected new life into this stylishly renovated space.

Let's take a look at each room in the house as well as the fabulous facade and see just how magical this transformation is!