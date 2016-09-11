10 Cool Countertops For Your Kitchen

If you're looking for incredible materials to remodel your kitchen, we recommend reading this ideabook.
This selection of counter tops from professionals around the world, which will teach you more about the materials, their advantages, the features and the details.
Remember that the material that you use for your counter tops can dominate the kitchen so you want to choose the right one!
Let us explore this wonderful world of counter tops – are you ready?
Black granite is the ideal material for a kitchen counter tops as it highlights the elegance of a space and introduces unique aesthetics. Having this type of granite is a show stopper, as we can see in this image. It certainly gives the space visual beauty and works wonderfully with any style or design.
If you want to add personality and a bit of a bold statement to your kitchen, then red or any other primary colour can be the perfect protagonist. Combine it with metal elements or granite finishes to create the perfect contrast.
Veneered white counter tops are easy to clean and beautify a kitchen in no time. You can combine it with black, grey or even white furniture. Engineered stone, often referred to simply as quartz, is a good option. It is made of crushed stone bound together with a polymer resin. Engineered stone counter tops are nonporous and resistant to stains and scratches, and the only maintenance they require is a wipe-down with mild soap and water.
Tip: Invest in lighting that will enhance the white look and feel. Have a look at these 10 all white kitchens for inspiration.
This is a wonderful choice for modern or industrial chic kitchens. Concrete is also very durable and budget-friendly!
This look and feel combines different counter top materials, complementing the kitchen design. Make your spaces unforgettable by dazzling with a material like this. All you need to do is mix several types of granite and you'll have this impressive design.
Marble is warm and delicate, creating a kitchen that is very aesthetically appealing as well as the heart and soul of the home. Apply a protective coating on your marble counter top to prevent scratching.
This is also the type of material to go for if you want to merge style with function. It is perfect for the atmosphere and the decor.
This is a very practical counter top material and easy to clean. It is also a strong material that will last forever!
Use liquid soap and water to give it a wipe and you'll have a kitchen that sparkles.
This is perfect for cottages, minimalist designs and more rustic decor. Wooden counter tops, as we can see in this image, also give the kitchen a very homely feel.
They are also inexpensive!
Just remember that if you go this route, you should waterproof your wooden counter tops.
You can also have some fun in your kitchen, giving the space a unique look and feel. Create an original show stopper that goes beyond the traditional shapes and materials. In this image, we can see how steel and stone create a wonderful composition.
This is ideal for a contemporary kitchen. Choose the size that you like and remember that the cement should suit the style of your kitchen.
You can also paint it a warm colour if need be.
If you liked this ideabook, you'll love these kitchen islands to treasure.