A Futuristic Family Home Built For Fun

The backyard and minimalistic deck of the home is a sprawling affair with a slim pool containing pristine blue waters. This space has a soothing vibe, thanks to the glass walls of the home and the white concrete. Privacy has also been ensured with the tall trees flanking the property, beyond the well manicured green lawns.

A unique glass-inspired design concept and sleek accents make this monochromatic and stylish residence a treat for the eyes and soul.