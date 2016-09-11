A Futuristic Family Home Built For Fun

A little way from Buenos Aires in Argentina, we came across the Casa Grand Bell, a sleek and futuristic house rendered in trendy monochromatic hues. Designed by the talented architects at Remy Arquitectos, this geometrically inspired residence impresses with its simple but elegant lines and abundant use of clear glass. Set amidst lush green lawns, the sprawling abode allows sunlight and fresh air to permeate the interiors generously through chic glass doors and windows. The furnishing is minimalistic and sophisticated, and you will be extremely inspired by the pretty courtyard and dazzling blue pool in the backyard. Read on to know more about this avant-garde home designed for a young and lively family.
The sleek façade offers a solid yet expansive look, owing to the lavish use of glass. The top floor is a quirky boxy structure that has been aligned stylishly to a side, for a futuristic appeal. Meanwhile, the rest of structure represents a neat straight line which contrasts the verdant greenery nicely.
The living room has been set in a straight line leading up to the trendy fireplace. The walls are all glass and black metal, while the floor is a hardwood beauty. The simple couches and the bench along the right side make for a clean and stylish design statement here. The colours palette is restricted to subtle neutrals, which brings out the beauty of the wooden pieces. At the far end, you can see the layered mezzanine peeking through white and grey half walls.
This classy courtyard spells fun, thanks to the natural light streaming in as the greenery truly takes centre stage. The glass box that encases this area is a design delight, and is a highlight of this home. Beyond it, you can catch a glimpse of the solid wooden dining table set as it lends a natural feel to the modern space.
On closer inspection, you will find that the courtyard here is resplendent with lush greenery and pebbles. With glass walls on all sides, it offers an unhindered view of its insides. This courtyard literally makes the rest of the space breathe and livens up the simple colour palette of the abode.
From this vantage point, you can catch sight of the rattan seating that graces the deck outside, creating a wonderfully idyllic open air nook for the home owners and their visitors. Beyond this space, you can see the swimming pool as well. And we love how the indoor and outdoor areas integrate through the sliding glass doors of the living space, so that you get to connect with nature at a moment’s notice.
The backyard and minimalistic deck of the home is a sprawling affair with a slim pool containing pristine blue waters. This space has a soothing vibe, thanks to the glass walls of the home and the white concrete. Privacy has also been ensured with the tall trees flanking the property, beyond the well manicured green lawns.
A unique glass-inspired design concept and sleek accents make this monochromatic and stylish residence a treat for the eyes and soul. For more inspiration, take another tour - A Timeless Thatched Home To Treasure.