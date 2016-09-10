Marvellous Makeovers For 5 Terrible Kitchens

There’s probably no chef in the whole wide world, who actually wants to cook up a storm in a drab, gloomy or cluttered kitchen. The aesthetics and functional value of a kitchen are extremely important factors that determine whether you will be inspired enough to prepare a delectable dish there or enjoy a meal with your family. So if your kitchen too looks worn, weary and is suffering from an old-fashioned design scheme, then it’s time to give it a ravishing makeover. Here we present 5 kitchens which were originally terribly shabby and unbecoming, but changed dramatically after their renovations. So check out these transformations and see how beautiful materials, modern accents and elegant hues can alter the atmosphere of the most depressing kitchens magically.
With dark and old-fashioned cabinets lining the walls and a mundane dining arrangement in the middle, this kitchen looked morose and unwelcoming. Odds and ends cluttered the countertop, making it difficult to fulfil culinary chores.
We are truly stunned by the dazzling makeover rendered by the architects at Architetto Roberta Castelli! Adorned with elegant shades of white and pale grey, the kitchen now flaunts sleek and smooth cabinets, which also accommodate all the appliances neatly. The island is a clever and useful addition, and it also serves as a casual breakfast nook or bar. The kitchen now enjoys oodles of space for free movement, and the dining table is a sleek and contemporary affair with black chairs for a bold look. Powerful recessed lights liven up the sophisticated space, while the light-hued wooden floor adds warmth and cosiness.
Prior to its renovation, the brown, beige and cream palette of this kitchen looked immensely boring and dingy. The strips of patterned tiles looked dated too, and the earthy-hued floor made the space appear darker than it actually was.
With pristine white dominating the revamped kitchen now, everything looks bright, airy and refreshing. The cabinets are sleek, smooth and come with chic chrome detailing for a trendy look. The shiny dark countertop helps in breaking the monotony of white, and minimalistic fixtures contribute to the streamlined look here. The kitchen also comes with a petite wall-mounted TV, a phone and a sleek rod with hooks for arranging ladles.
The lack of sufficient lighting made this commonplace kitchen a dark and scary space. The dark cabinets, bulky appliances, and absence of ample space added to the cramped and claustrophobic atmosphere.
Thanks to a thoughtful renovation process, the kitchen was opened up by demolishing unnecessary walls, so that it could look brighter and more breathable. The spotless white environs of the space help too, while the brick finish walls add a hint of quaint rusticity. The bar counter with sleek and modish high chairs faces the cooking nook, and lets you chat with the chef while you enjoy a refreshing drink or munch on snacks.
The cramped quarters of this tiny kitchen looked all the more disappointing due to the dated cabinets and shabby tiles.
With generous use of white, the tiny dark corner of a kitchen is now a bright and delightful place for cooking yummy meals. The neat backsplash gleams under powerful task lights, while the light-hued wooden counter adds cosy warmth and style.
It was hard to believe that anyone could actually want to cook in this kitchen. Gloom and shabbiness seemed to rule the space, with drab cabinets and a passé tablecloth adding to the design disaster. The outdated pendant lamp and the artworks coupled with the dingy walls and dull ceiling made the kitchen very depressing too.
The kitchen has been given a modular makeover, complete with smart cabinets and smooth counters. The blend of wooden and white hues makes for a classic yet trendy appeal here, while fashionable slats on the ceiling offer a generous dose of pizzazz. Recessed lights have replaced the shabby pendant lamp from before, and the dreary tablecloth has been removed for good. But what we immensely admire is the large mirror that decks the wall to the left of the dining table. It not only makes the kitchen appear more spacious, but also brighter and livelier. What a simple but exquisite touch!
Now that you have some great kitchen makeover ideas at your fingertips, put them to good use to give your own kitchen the spunk it needs!